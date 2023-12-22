Bauchi First Lady Inaugurates Committee To Address Mental Health

The wife of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State., Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed on Friday inaugurated a steering committee to monitor and treat mental health issues in the state.

The First Lady established the committee in order to provide the public with prompt assistance on mental health concerns, according to a statement made available to New Telegraph.

At the same event, the Governor’s wife also launched a mental health helpline for all.

Speaking at the event held at the Hazibal Hotel in Bauchi, the First Lady underlined how crucial mental health intervention is in both communities and healthcare facilities.

READ ALSO:

The State Ministry of Health coordinated the event alongside Plan International and Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

“Traditionally, mental health services focused on secondary prevention, detecting and treating disorders after their onset. However, converging evidence highlights the potential of primary preventive and promotion strategies.

“By addressing mental health early, we can prevent worsening conditions, reduce suffering, and enhance overall well-being. I therefore call the attention of all relevant stakeholders and partners to come up with innovations and strategies on how best mental health interventions in communities would be strengthened.

“It is in this view that the State Mental Health Steering Committee will be established, following directives from the FMoH.

“The mental health steering committee will ensure proper coordination, strengthening and implementation of mental health interventions in the state,” she said.