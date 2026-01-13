Bauchi First Lady Boosts Workers’ Welfare With Motorcycle Donation

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Dr. Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, has donated ten motorcycles to selected staff as part of efforts to enhance workers’ welfare and improve service delivery.

Presenting the motorcycles, Dr. Mohammed said the gesture was intended to ease transportation challenges faced by workers and motivate them to remain dedicated to their duties.

She explained that improved mobility would boost productivity and efficiency in the discharge of official responsibilities, adding that the initiative aligns with her continued commitment to supporting the workforce and fostering a conducive working environment across the state.

Dr. Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the motorcycles and ensure proper maintenance, describing the donation as a token of appreciation for their dedication and loyalty.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the support, pledging to use the motorcycles responsibly and contribute meaningfully to the development of Bauchi State.