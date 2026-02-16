Bauchi First Lady Applauds ACReSAL, Al-Muhibbah For Training 600 Women

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, has commended the ACReSAL project and Al-Muhibbah Foundation for training 600 women in modern home farming techniques.

She gave the commendation at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Conference Centre, where she reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to women empowerment.

The First Lady urged women to embrace home farming as a sustainable means of boosting family income and improving household nutrition. She also praised Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for prioritising empowerment programmes that directly impact women and vulnerable groups.

In separate remarks, the Commissioners for Agriculture and Water Resources described the programme as timely and strategic in addressing agricultural and environmental challenges in the state.