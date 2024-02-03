Bauchi: Explosion Destroys Electric Transmission Line

The reported explosion of an electricity transmission line in the Unguwan Kanawa region near the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi State was caused by an improvised explosive device.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the explosion which destroyed the high-tension electric transmission pole was caused by unidentified individuals who used explosives to vandalize government property.

It was also gathered that the power transmission line’s high-tension pole was destroyed despite there being no human casualties.

Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer for Bauchi State Command, confirmed this in a statement made accessible to newsmen in the state on Saturday.

In a statement headed ‘Destruction of public property by suspected vandals,’ Wakil stated that the event occurred on Thursday night.

He said that the Chief Security Officer of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, who reported the event to the police, revealed that a loud boom was heard in the Ungwan Kanawa area.

“On February 1, 2024, at about 10 p.m., the Bauchi State Police Command received a report from the Chief Security Officer of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi indicating that on the quoted date, a loud sound was heard around an electric high-tension transmission line situated at Anguwan Kanawa area, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of police operatives including the specialised personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemicals Biological Radioactive and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit was drafted and deployed to the scene immediately.

“Consequently, preliminary investigation revealed that a high tension pole collapsed and was damaged as a result of explosives used by suspected economic vandals.

“Furthermore, the vicinity was cordoned off and swept by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemicals Biological Radioactive and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Operatives.”

The police spokesman said that “some remnant components of Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from the scene.”

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, denounced the crime and ordered a discreet and thorough inquiry into the matter to guarantee that the offenders were apprehended and brought to justice.

He stated that the CP has charged the people of the state with providing important information to the police to aid investigations, and he has also advised them not to fear as a result of the occurrence, but to go about their normal business now that the situation has been stabilized.

“The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, has vowed to sniff out all criminal merchants desperate to make a living on government/private property installed to improve the living conditions of citizens of the state.

“Hence, the CP sought continued collaboration and support from the members of the public to secure the lives and property of the people,” Wakil said.