Bauchi Economic And Investment Summit Team Visits Sterling Bank

The Bauchi State Economic and Investment Team, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, yesterday paid a strategic visit to the Lagos Headquarters of Sterling Bank Plc as part of the State’s ongoing investment drive ahead of the forthcoming Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit scheduled for October.

The visit was aimed at unveiling Bauchi State’s economic and investment potentials to the management of the bank and to explore areas of partnership, particularly in financing and supporting strategic projects that will drive growth and sustainability in the state in the areas of energy , health , education etc.

In his remarks, Hammayo highlighted Bauchi State’s abundant opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, renewable energy, and manufacturing, stressing the administration’s commitment under Governor Bala Mohammed to create an enabling environment for both local and foreign investors.

He emphasized that Bauchi, being one of the most resource-endowed states in Nigeria, is open for business and ready to partner with reputable financial institutions like Sterling Bank to drive development.