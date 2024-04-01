Bauchi Distributes Ramadan Palliatives To 10,000 Youths

The Bauchi State government has distributed Ramadan palliatives and sallah materials to over ten thousand youths across the 20 local government area councils in the state. Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Abubakar Ahmed Faggo, presented the items to youth leaders from the twenty local government areas of the state.

Faggo said the gesture was to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship and enable the youths to celebrate sallah successfully with their loved ones. While commending Governor Bala Mohammed for thinking about the youths in most of his economic empowerment initiatives, the Special Adviser stressed the need for judicious distribution of the items.

In their separate remarks, the Senior Special Assistant on Youth to Governor Bala Mohammed, Alhaji Bala Sale Chiroma and the State PDP Youth Leader Alh. Murtala Ibrahim, asked the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by supporting government laudable initiatives.