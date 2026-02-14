Bauchi Deploys 40 Tractors To Combat Climate Impact, Boost Land Restoration

The Bauchi State government has taken a major step in addressing climate-related challenges with the deployment of 40 tractors and heavy equipment under the World Bank-backed ACReSAL project.

While flagging off the distribution of the items on Saturday in Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said the intervention is designed to tackle environmental threats, including soil erosion, drought and flooding, while promoting sustainable agriculture.

According to the governor, the project will fast-track land rehabilitation and strengthen community resilience against climate change.

Dr Ibrahim Kabir, the state ACReSAL Coordinator, explained that the machinery would support eco-friendly farming methods and improve productivity across vulnerable rural communities.

The initiative is part of efforts to mitigate environmental degradation while boosting economic stability in farming areas.

Dr Ibrahim Kabir stated that the procurement of additional tractors is aimed at strengthening mechanised agricultural access for smallholder farmers across Bauchi State’s 20 local government areas.

He reported that the 20 tractors previously deployed generated N36 million during the last farming season. Based on current projections, and with each LGA now allocated three tractors, anticipated revenue may exceed N100 million in the forthcoming season.

Furthermore, he confirmed that Bauchi State currently ranks first among the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory participating in the project, as verified by the National ACReSAL Implementation Coordinator.

He reaffirmed that implementation processes are fully aligned with World Bank policy and operational guidelines.

Kabir highlighted ACReSAL’s role not only in agriculture but also in promoting peace and stability. He said the project has reclaimed degraded lands and introduced climate-smart farming techniques to boost productivity.

More importantly, he revealed that water points have been established in strategic communities to reduce competition over resources a key factor behind violent clashes between farmers and herders.

He assured residents that the project would continue implementing interventions aimed at sustainable development and conflict reduction until its completion in 2028.

Also speaking, the Country Director, Madina Ayuba and National Project Coordinator, Acresal Abdul Hamid Umar, commended the Bauchi ACReSal under the State Project Coordinator for a job well done.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Savana Institute for Sustainable Development and focal NGOs ACReSal highlighted and assured the sustainability of the project among various stakeholders in the State.

Other items distributed include 100 motorcycles, 40 tractors, 4 loading vehicle among others benefits