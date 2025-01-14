Bauchi Debunks Appropriating N400m For 6 Computers

Share

Bauchi State Government has refuted allegations that a whopping um of N400 million has been budgeted for the purchase of six computers.

Refuting the allegations, Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, disclosed that the actual allocation is N250 million for IT infrastructure, which includes around 150 computers to be distributed across various government agencies and schools.

He said the initiative is part of government’s efforts to modernize critical institutions and advance the state’s digital transformation.

Hammayo alleged that the false claim is a desperate attempt to tarnish the reputation of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration.

The SSG asked citizens to visit government’s official website for accurate information on the Bauchi State Government’s budget.

