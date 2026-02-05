Bauchi Cuts Out-Of-School Children From 1.3m To 500,000 – Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed has described Bauchi State’s 50th anniversary as a milestone that reflects resilience, sacrifice, and steady development since its creation in 1976.

In a statewide broadcast to mark the Golden Jubilee, the Governor paid tribute to the late Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, and successive military and civilian leaders whose administrations laid the foundations for governance, unity, and growth.

He said that despite political, economic, and social challenges, including the creation of Gombe State in 1996, Bauchi has recorded notable progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, security, and human capital development.

The Governor highlighted investments in roads, schools, hospitals, agriculture, and security collaboration, noting that over 3,000 kilometres of urban and inter-state roads, alongside 1,000 kilometres under the World Bank-supported RAAMP project, have opened up rural economies and improved access to social services.

Governor Mohammed outlined Bauchi’s vast economic potential, citing agriculture as the backbone of the state’s economy, employing about 80 per cent of the workforce, alongside abundant water resources, livestock, solid minerals, and newly discovered oil and gas in Kolmani.

He disclosed that the 2025 Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit generated investment commitments worth over $5.2 billion, with progress recorded in cement production and mining partnerships.

According to the Governor, his administration has reduced out-of-school children from about 1.3 million to roughly 500,000 through education reforms, expanded healthcare infrastructure across all local governments, and strengthened immunisation, health insurance, and environmental resilience programmes.

Governor Mohammed used the medium to call on citizens to use the Golden Jubilee as a renewed commitment to unity, productivity, and sustainable development, pledging continued efforts to harness Bauchi’s resources for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.