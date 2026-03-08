Bauchi CSOs Seek Greater Investment In Women, Nutrition, Gender Equality

Civil society organisations in Bauchi State have joined the global community to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026, calling for stronger commitment toward women empowerment, gender equality and improved wellbeing of women and girls.

The Executive Directors Forum of Civil Society Organisations, Bauchi State, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, described women as the backbone of society whose contributions continue to drive progress in families, governance, education, healthcare and economic development.

The forum noted that women’s leadership, resilience and determination play a critical role in shaping a more inclusive and just society.

It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality and protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls, stressing that empowering women remains key to achieving sustainable development.

The group called on government institutions, community leaders, development partners and civil society actors to strengthen collaboration in creating opportunities that will enable women and girls to thrive without discrimination.

Similarly, the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), Bauchi State Chapter, also marked the occasion by highlighting the vital role women play in promoting family health, nutrition and child care.

In a statement signed by the State Secretary, Alhassan Lawal, the organisation noted that women remain central to ensuring food security, improving nutrition and reducing malnutrition in households.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies and programmes aimed at improving maternal and child nutrition while promoting access to nutritious food, healthcare and information.

CS-SUNN also called on government and development partners to increase investments in women’s health, nutrition and economic empowerment, noting that empowering women would lead to healthier families and stronger communities.

Both organisations urged stakeholders and the general public to use the occasion of International Women’s Day to renew commitments toward advancing women’s rights, leadership and opportunities across all sectors of society.