Bauchi CSC Approves LG-To-State Transfer, Elevates 28 Officers

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC) has approved the transfer of a senior local government official to the state service, promoted 28 officers and deferred some acting appointments due to lack of vacancies.

The decisions were reached at the Commission’s Plenary Session No. CRA.MTG.04.2026 held on Thursday at its conference hall.

The Commission formalised the transfer of Fatihu Ado Musa, a Local Government Head of Administration on Grade Level 17, to the state main service as Director, Inspectorate and Monitoring Services on Grade Level 16.

The transfer was approved through a waiver granted by Governor Bala Mohammed.

In the same sitting, promotions were approved for officers in various cadres and grade levels, while recommendations for acting appointments into the positions of Directors of Administration and Human Resources, and Geology were deferred due to non-availability of vacancies.

Submissions considered by the Commission were received from several MDAs, including OHCS, BASIDMA, BASADA, BSWSC and PHCDB.