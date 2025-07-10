Bauchi CS-Sunn Empowers CSOs With Leadership Skills for Nutrition Advocacy

The Bauchi State Chapter of Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has concluded a three-day training for the executive directors of Civil Society Organisations with a pledge to take a step forward in nutrition advocacy with a view to reduce cases to zero level among under-5 children in Bauchi.

The training, which took place from Tuesday to Thursday, was facilitated by key resource persons, including Aji Robenson and Isaacs Dare from the national body, in collaboration with the state chapter promises to end all malnutrition across 20 local government area councils in the state by 2030.

The CS-SUNN project manager, Ridwan Awosanya, said the three-day training was centered around leadership and aimed to equip the Bauchi State Chapter with the prerequisite skills and capabilities to lead advocacy efforts and improve nutritional outcomes in Bauchi State.

The goal was to enable the state chapter to understand the rationale behind the alliance and the multisectoral nature of nutritional problems, and to have the right mindset, focus, and tools to combat malnutrition. This includes knowing where to go, how to mobilise resources, and how to track progress, ultimately ensuring a vibrant alliance in Bauchi State.

He explained that the training covered topics on Leadership and Management, System Thinking, SUN CSA project in Bauchi, Introduction to Nutrition Advocacy, Mapping and Advocacy Audience, Advocacy Message, Budget Analysis Theory and Budget Tracking Template Other activities include Presentation about SUN CSA Nigeria and SUN CSA Bauchi State Chapter, Peer-to-Peer Learning, Post-Test as well as overview of CS-SUNN and UNICEF projects.

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Chapter, Mrs. Maureen Jibrin Musa, commended the executive directors for their active participation and promised that the state chapter would lead despite it being the first time the project is being executed.

She gave a brief overview of the Bauchi State Chapter of CS-SUNN, highlighting its achievements, including the training of 360 healthcare personnel on the Maggi project through Bauchi Primary Healthcare.

Mrs. Jibrin disclosed that the chapter has achieved significant success, including generating funds to run its affairs without relying on grants from the national body. She urged members to be more proactive, stating that “it’s no longer business as usual.”

Participants at the end of the three days thanked the facilitators for doing justice to their presentation papers and expressed their delight over the knowledge gained and promised to cascade the training to their respective organisations. David Shegun, Alwadata Lifeline Initiative, said the training was very educative and the facilitators did a great job.

He hoped that this kind of training would continue. Gidon Dakup, FAcE-PaM, stated that the training helped him refresh his memory on advocacy and stakeholder engagement, as well as the importance of stakeholders in advocacy planning. It also reminded him of the implications and support of nutrition activities.