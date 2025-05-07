Bauchi CP Deploys Tactical Teams To Alkaleri After Deadly Attack

Share

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP SaniOmolori Aliyu, has deployed tactical teams to Mansur village in Alkaleri Local Government Area, following a deadly attack by armed bandits on May 4.

A statement by the Command’s PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the attack, which occurred at about 05:40 hours, resulted in numerous casualties, including members of a vigilante group and civilians.

Wakil said the police received a report of the incident at about 09:40 hours and immediately dispatched a team of operational tactical teams to the scene.

