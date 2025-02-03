Bauchi Commissioner Inspects Road Construction In Toro LG

Share

Bauchi State newly Commissioner for Works and Transport, Titus Saul Ketkukah, has expressed satisfaction with the smooth completion of 41.70km linking Rimin Zayyam – Polchi – Palama and Rishi, Tulu and Tama road construction in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner expressed his happiness during his first inspection visit to the project site over the weekend, thanking the contractor for what he described as good job.

He said: “The project benefitting communities included Rimin Zayyam, Polchi, Palama, Rishi, Tulu and Tama, all in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

“I am however, impressed with the ongoing work on the 40.20km Geljaule – Lame Road which I also request for quality control test to include density, concrete cube and CBR tests.”

Baba Bello, who is the principal residents engineer for the ongoing 40.20km road of Geljaule and Lame in Toro Local Government awarded by the state governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir about one year ago, said that the duration of the contract is 36 dry months, of which the level of the work has reached 40% completion.

On his part, Salisu Labari, who is the Village head of Jeula expressed his appreciation on behalf of the community. He said Governor Bala Mohammed has finished everything for them, as far as their road construction is concerned.

