Bauchi CJ summons judges over dereliction of duty

Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has summoned nine Sharia court judges to the office for possible disciplinary measures over perceived dereliction of duty, partly during her quarterly routine awaiting trial persons (ATPs) cases review at the correctional centres across.

The Shari’a court judges absentism from their post duties which were under the purview of the state Grand Khadi, Khadi Umar Limanci especially during the Chief Judge’s awaiting trial persons cases review visits across the correctional centres has for the first time made the Grandkhadi joined the Administration of Justice Cases Review Committee to see the happenings for himself where incidentally the nine judges fall into trap.

The absentism by the Shari’a court judges during the quarterly exercise is making the ATPs cases review very cumbersome, where whenever a judge (s) is or are nowhere to be found to give explanation on cases before them, where the need arises, virtually compounds the administration of Justice, a duty the Chief Judge is routinely carrying.

Justice Rabi Talatin Umar has during her two-day ATPs cases review visits to the correctional services of Ningi, Jama’are, Azare, Misau, Darazo and Bauchi custodial centre which ended within the week, released 17 awaiting trial persons, and granted bail to three others, as part of her duties in the administration of Justice in the state.

A breakdown of the figures that regained freedom are eleven (11) from Bauchi custodial centre, two each from State and Darazo, One (1) each from Ningi and Jama’are, while two (2) and one were granted bail from Ningi and Misau respectively.

The Chief Judge has while releasing the ATPs charged them to be of good conduct and character upon rejoining the larger society, enjoined them to live skillfully happy life, and warned against founding themselves back into any of the correctional centres.

One of the ATPs released at the Azare correctional centre was a 300 level student of the Bauchi State University (BASU), Gadau mai campus (name withheld) who was apprehended for his failure to repay a N34, 000 agricultural loan he acquired from an individual in Azare, but whose father was a well-to-do, engaged in gas oil business in the township.

Justice Rabi Talatu paid the N34, 000 debt on the student and set him free, but the five-day apprehension has led the student missing two examination papers, thereby loading over him a carry-over.

Also at the Darazo Correctional Centre, the Bauchi Chief Judge was told about the efforts being made by the Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman to renovate one of the center’s structures for the admission of would be female inmates which the service in the town hitherto lacks, as well the reactivation of the centre’s borehole by the Darazo council.