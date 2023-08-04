Bauchi Cj Pardons 31 Awaiting Trial Persons In Bauchi

No fewer than 31 awaiting trial persons (ATPs), of the Bauchi State Custodial Centre and other correctional service across the state on Tuesday regained their freedom, courtesy of the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatin Umar, who led the committee on a routine quarterly visit to review cases, released the awaiting trial persons where she charged them to be of good and exemplary conduct when they rejoined the larger society.

A breakdown of the correctional service ATPs showed that 14 persons were set free from the Bauchi Custodial Centre, as 10, 5 and 2 were respectively released from Tafawa Balewa, Ningi and Misau.

At the Katagum Correctional Service in Zaki LGA, one of the centres Justice Rabi Talatu Umar visited, she expressed worry upon seeing energetic youths numbering over 100 languishing in jail upon civil and criminal offences.