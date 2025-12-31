Bauchi Christian Pilgrims Hit Jordan

The Bauchi State contingent to the 2025 Christian Pilgrimage arrived yesterday in Jordan, marking the beginning of a 10-day spiritual journey to Jordan and Israel. The pilgrims hit the Queen Alia International Airport after an almost seven-hour flight from Abuja.

Jordan is the first port of call for the pilgrimage, ahead of the group’s onward movement to Israel for the continuation of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were screened and formally received by Jordanian immigration, customs, and other relevant authorities in line with international travel protocols. Governor Bala Mohammed over the weekend announced the sponsorship of 356 Christians in the state for the 2025 pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan.

He said the state government is very much concerned about the welfare of its citizens within and outside the country and has therefore made adequate provision for the security, transportation, feeding, accommodation, and medical services for the intending pilgrims while in the Holy Land.