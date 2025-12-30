Bauchi Christian Pilgrims Arrive Abuja Ahead Of 2025 Holy Land Take-Off

The Bauchi State contingent of the 2025 Christian Pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Israel and Jordan has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Pilgrims’ Terminal, Abuja, ahead of their scheduled departure.

The pilgrims, described as calm and orderly, were observed settling in comfortably as they awaited the completion of pre-departure formalities, including cladding, final documentation, and boarding procedures.

Officials from the Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board were on hand to ensure smooth coordination, strict adherence to guidelines, and the overall comfort and welfare of the pilgrims.

Their arrival coincided with the flag-off ceremony of the 2025 Christian Pilgrimage organized by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), which brought together pilgrims from across the country, government officials, and key stakeholders in the Christian pilgrimage sector.

The ceremony, conducted under the spiritual theme of the year, “Pilgrimage of Divine Encounter: The Transfiguration Experience,” included prayers, exhortations, and the official send-off of the pilgrims.

Speaking at the event, NCPC Executive Secretary, Rt. Rev. Stephen Tunde Victor Adegbite, commended Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his consistent support of the spiritual welfare of Christians in the state.

Describing the governor as a “wonderful and exceptional leader,” Rev. Adegbite noted Bauchi’s outstanding record in sponsoring Christian pilgrims since 2019. He further highlighted that in 2025, the governor sponsored 356 pilgrims, a feat reflecting inclusive leadership, religious tolerance, and unwavering support for Christian pilgrimage activities in Nigeria.

The journey from Bauchi to Abuja was smooth and well-coordinated, with a scheduled relaxation and feeding stopover along the route, ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of the pilgrims ahead of their international journey.