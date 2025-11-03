Bauchi Boys’ Brigade Charts Fresh Course With New Leadership

A new chapter has opened for the Boys’ Brigade Nigeria, Bauchi Battalion Council, following the election and swearing-in of new executive officers, signaling what members described as a “new dispensation of transformation and renewed purpose”.

Mr Andrew Sunday emerged as the new Chairman of the Battalion Council after a smooth and peaceful election that reflected unity and transparency within the organisation.

Other elected officers include Mr Samuel Ojo Ajayi (Vice Chairman), Mr Stephen Mbobala Timothy (Secretary), Lumi Haruna Mbidur (Assistant Secretary) and Sylvester Wesley (Financial Secretary). Also elected were Keziah A. Kolongs (Treasurer), Moses Ademola (PRO I), and Okechukwu Okere (PRO II).