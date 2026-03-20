Bauchi Begins March Salary Payment

The Bauchi State Government has commenced payment of March salaries to civil servants across the state ahead of the forthcoming Eid alFitr celebrations. The State Head of Service, Sani Umar, disclosed this during a press briefing Wednesday in Bauchi.

Umar said Governor Bala Mohammed directed the immediate payment of salaries to enable workers prepare for the Sallah festivities with their families.

According to him, the payment process began on March 16 and all civil servants are expected to receive their salaries before the end of the day. He noted that the governor had consistently prioritised workers’ welfare, especially during festive periods, describing the gesture as a relief to many families.

Umar said: “Workers will now have the resources to purchase food items, clothing and gifts for their families and loved ones as they prepare for the Sallah festivities.” He added that the early payment would also help stimulate economic activities across the state.