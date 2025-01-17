Bauchi ASUU To FG: Proposed Tax Bill Will Harm Public Varsities

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has renewed its opposition to the proposed Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, warning that its implementation would have catastrophic consequences for public universities across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Jos, the Plateau State capital, yesterday, the Bauchi State zone of ASUU, which comprises six universities, raised alarms over the bill’s provisions.

Recall that the Bauchi zone of ASUU includes Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Fedral University, Kashere; Gombe State University, Gombe; Plateau State University, Bokkos; University of Jos, Jos; and Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi.

The Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Namo Timothy, criticised the bill for its plans to replace the Development Levy—an essential fund – ing source for Tertiary Education Trust Fund projects—with the Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

Timothy said: “The bill seeks to enact a new law and abrogate the Education Tax.

“If passed into law, it will replace the Development Levy, a major source of funding for TETFund projects, so that all funds generated from the Education Tax will be ceded to the newly established Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

This is dangerous and unpatriotic.” He further outlined the bill’s phased allocation changes, which would drastically reduce TETFund’s share of Development Levy proceeds.

According to him, Section 59(3) of the bill stipulates that: In 2025 and 2026, TETFund will receive only 50% of Development Levy collections, with the remainder divided among the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and NELFUND.

From 2027 to 2029, TETFund’s share will increase slightly to 66.7%. By 2030, TETFund will receive no allocation, with all funds diverted to NELFUND.

Timothy said: “The far-reaching implication of this toxic bill is that by 2030, all the funds generated from the Development Levy will be accessed solely by NELFUND.

