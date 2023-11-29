Bauchi Assembly Elects New Speaker, Deputy

Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly have elected a new speaker and deputy after the removal of the former speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, and his deputy, Jamilu Barade by the Court of Appeal.

Babayo Muhammad Akuyam from Hardawa Constituency emerged new Speaker while Ahmed Abdullahi from Dass Constituency was elected Deputy Speaker of the Assembly unopposed on Wednesday morning.

The Spokesperson of the House, Musa Nakwada, who confirmed the election of the new presiding officers, said the decision of the lawmakers became necessary to file the voids created by the judgements of the Court of Appeal.

New Telegraph reports that the Court of Appeal had sacked the former Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman who represented Ningi Central on Friday and ordered a rerun in 10 polling units while his deputy, Jamilu Barade’s removal came on Monday with an order of a rerun in 9 polling units.

