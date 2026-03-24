Bauchi APC: When Politics Turns To Accusations Without Proof

The unfolding political drama within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has taken a troubling turn, with former Governor Isa Yuguda resorting to sweeping allegations against the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar. However, beyond the noise, a more critical question emerges: Are these claims rooted in verifiable facts, or are they part of a calculated political strategy to weaken a perceived rival?

A careful examination of the accusations reveals a pattern that is all too familiar in Nigeria’s political landscape, in which serious claims are made without publicly available evidence. Allegations of bribery, internal sabotage, and the deliberate destabilisation of the party are weighty issues that demand proof, not press statements.

In the absence of such evidence, they risk being viewed as politically motivated narratives aimed at discrediting Tuggar’s rising profile within the APC. It is also important to note that Yusuf Tuggar is not a newcomer in Nigeria’s political landscape. Before his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he served as a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing Gamawa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

During his time in the National Assembly, Tuggar was known for his contributions to legislative debates, policy advocacy, and constituency development, earning him a reputation as a focused and articulate lawmaker. Beyond his legislative career, Tuggar has remained an active and influential figure within the APC, playing strategic roles in party mobilisation and national politics.

He was among the key figures who contributed to the political momentum that led to the electoral success of President Bola Tinubu, particularly through engagement, coordination, and support structures that strengthened the party’s performance in critical areas. His political experience and network therefore reflect years of active involvement, not a sudden emergence on the scene.

Yusuf Tuggar, by virtue of his position as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, occupies a role that requires global engagement, strategic diplomacy, and national representation. It stretches logic to suggest that a serving minister, burdened with international responsibilities, would abandon his mandate to orchestrate internal party crises at the state level.

Such claims not only undermine his office but also diminish the seriousness of political discourse. What appears more plausible is that the growing influence and political relevance of Tuggar in Bauchi State may be unsettling certain entrenched interests. History has shown that in moments like this, accusations often become tools of political survival deployed not necessarily to inform the public, but to shape perception and control narratives ahead of future contests. Even more concerning is the attempt to frame political ambition as a crime.

As the party navigates a sensitive period, there are increasing calls for all actors, regardless of status or background, to adopt a more responsible and unifying approach to political engagement

In a democratic system, aspiring to leadership is both legitimate and expected. The real issue is not ambition, but the desperation to suppress it through unverified allegations and public smear campaigns. If indeed there are credible concerns about misconduct, the appropriate avenue remains clear: present evidence before relevant party organs or law enforcement agencies. Resorting to media battles without substantiation only deepens division and weakens public trust in political leadership.

At a time when the APC in Bauchi State should be consolidating its structure ahead of future elections, the focus appears to have shifted towards internal warfare. This is not only counterproductive but risks handing political advantage to opposition forces who are closely watching the cracks within the ruling party. Tuggar, on his part, has largely remained focused on his national assignment, avoiding unnecessary engagement in local political disputes.

That restraint, in itself, reflects a level of maturity that should be encouraged, not attacked. Ultimately, the APC in Bauchi must decide whether it wants to be defined by progress or by internal sabotage disguised as whistleblowing. Political disagreements are inevitable, but weaponising unproven allegations is a dangerous path that could erode the party from within.

In the end, leadership is not measured by the volume of accusations one can make, but by the ability to unite, build, and move forward. If the party is to remain relevant and competitive, it must rise above personal battles and refocus on collective purpose. Until then, Nigerians will continue to ask: Who truly benefits from this growing storm within the APC in Bauchi? Beyond the present accusations, it is also important to revisit documented concerns that trailed Isa Yuguda’s tenure as governor of Bauchi State.

Public records and media reports over the years have repeatedly linked his administration to investigations by anti-corruption agencies, raising questions that remain part of Nigeria’s political memory. In one widely reported case, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sealed off a highvalue property linked to Isah Yuguda in Bauchi. The action, according to the Commission, was part of an ongoing investigation into allegations bordering on abuse of office, money laundering, and diversion of public funds.

Further reports also indicated that the EFCC had at various times investigated properties and financial dealings connected to the former governor. These investigations, covered by reputable media organisations, contributed to a narrative that placed his tenure under significant public and institutional examination. Similarly, findings from a highpowered committee set up by a succeeding administration in Bauchi reportedly uncovered widespread irregularities in contracts awarded between 2007 and 2015.

The committee alleged that billions of naira could not be properly accounted for, recommending recovery from contractors, officials, and financial institutions linked to those transactions. While it is important to stress that allegations do not equate to guilt, they nevertheless form part of the public record. In this context, it becomes even more necessary for political actors to exercise restraint when making unverified claims against others.

In light of these lingering concerns, it becomes imperative for Isa Yuguda to clearly state his position regarding the past allegations linked to his tenure. Public accountability demands that individuals who once held high office should not shy away from addressing issues that remain part of public discourse. Silence or deflection only fuels further speculation.