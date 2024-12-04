Bauchi APC Elders Urge Tinubu To Address Economic Hardship

Share

By Nasir Shuaibu

A group, the TinubuKashim Elders Mobilisation Circle, under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to implement policies that will alleviate the economic suffering of Nigerians.

In an inclusive interview with our correspondent in Bauchi, the group’s Secretary, Isa Ibrahim Marafa, stated that despite President Tinubu’s efforts, Nigerians are struggling due to high prices of commodities, particularly food items.

Marafa urged leaders to address the hardship faced by ordinary citizens and consider reducing fuel costs to ease the burden on the masses.

The group plans to send a delegation to Abuja to present their concerns to APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Marafa also called for unity among APC stakeholders, urging them to put aside differences and work towards the party’s and country’s progress.

Additionally, he urged state and National Assembly representatives to initiate programmes and policies to uplift their constituents from poverty.

