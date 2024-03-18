Bauchi APC Crisis: We’re One Leg In, One Leg Out, Says Group

The Bauchi New Dawn Organisation has condemned the crisis in the Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC). Spokesman for the group Abdullahi Tanko Orlando told journalists over the weekend that their members would only remain in the party if justice is done to every member in respect of their status.

He said many members of the group are not only members of the APC but also stakeholders. He dismissed the alleged anti-party activities involving some members of the group, saying he has never supported the PDP, but only supported PRP candidates during the 2019 gubernatorial election.