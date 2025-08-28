Bauchi: 5 Suspected Rapists Nabbed In Zadawa Village For Molesting A Minor

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of a rape syndicate in Zadawa village, Misau Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

Wakil said: “On the 12/08/2025 at about 2230hrs, one Yusuf Muhammad ‘m’ and Dan’juma Muhammad ‘m’ of area 2 Misau LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Misau Divisional Police Headquarters that, sometimes in the month of July, 2025 one Sulaiman Adamu ‘m’ aged 42yrs, Umar Adamu ‘m’ aged 45yrs Musa Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 40yrs shu’aibu Abubakar ‘m’ aged 47yrs all of Zadawa village, Misau LGA, individually use monetary incentives and lured their daughter one Hussaina (real name withheld) into various places of their convenience and raped her deceitfully.”