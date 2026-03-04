Bature Re-Elected Plateau APC Chairman, 35 Others Emerge At Historic Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held a historic and peaceful Plateau State Congress, returning Hon. Rufus Bature as Chairman, alongside 35 other state executive members, in a consensus-driven exercise that underscored renewed unity within the party.

The congress, held at Landfield, Little Rayfield, Jos South Local Government Area, attracted a broad spectrum of party leaders, stakeholders and accredited delegates drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the APC State Congress Committee, Hon. Oscar Aghedo, who coordinated the exercise, described the event as a defining moment for the party in Plateau State.

He conveyed the goodwill of the party’s national secretariat and commended members for embracing consensus as a pathway to strengthening internal democracy.

Aghedo announced the various committees constituted for the congress, including the Screening Committee led by Hon. Abba Usman and the Screening Appeal Committee headed by Hon. Chris Awange, among others.

He affirmed that the process complied strictly with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside the party’s legal team, monitored the exercise and supervised the oath-taking ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected APC Chairman, Hon. Bature, pledged to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring emphatically that “failure is not an option.”

He expressed appreciation to delegates and party elders for the confidence reposed in him, noting that his emergence signified a huge responsibility to consolidate on the party’s gains in the state.

Bature highlighted his long years of service to Plateau State, having worked under former governors Chief Joshua Dariye and Senator Simon Lalong, as well as the current administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

He assured that the new executive would uphold the ideals of the APC while intensifying grassroots mobilisation under the slogan, “APC everywhere you go.”

According to him, the party’s political footprint in the state remains formidable, with three senators, eight members of the House of Representatives, 22 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, 17 local government chairmen and 325 councillors.

“This will not be business as usual,” promising effective oversight, internal accountability and stronger engagement with elected officials at all levels.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, who addressed the congress, described the adoption of consensus as a reflection of fairness and unity within the party.

He charged members to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation, urging every registered member to recruit at least 10 new members within the next month to deepen the party’s reach across wards and communities.

The governor further reminded the newly elected executives that their loyalty must be to the party, the President and the people of Plateau State, stressing that unity would remain the APC’s greatest asset as preparations gather momentum for 2027.

The congress ended peacefully, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the Plateau APC would emerge stronger, more cohesive and strategically positioned for future electoral contests.

Key stakeholders who attended the APC Congress included the Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Na’anlong Daniel, Sen. Joshua Dariye, Sen. Simon Lalong, Sen. Diket Plang, Sen. I.D. Gyang, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon, and Sen. Napoleon Bali.

Also in attendance were serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies, commissioners, local government chairmen, and other party stakeholders.