Battling Insecurity: Nigeria On The March Again

For more than a decade, insecurity has remained one of Nigeria’s most persistent national challenges. From Boko Haram insurgency in the North East to banditry in the North West, farmer–herder clashes in the Middle Belt, kidnapping and armed robbery across the South, and separatist agitations in the South East, the nation has endured a complex cocktail of violent threats.

Each administration has entered office with promises to restore peace, yet the security landscape continues to evolve faster than the strategies deployed to tackle it. Today, however, there are renewed efforts and a sense of cautious optimism. Nigeria, once again, appears to be on the march; mobilising new policies, technologies, and collaborations in an attempt to reclaim stability from the grip of rising violence.

A landscape redefined by new threats:

Nigeria’s security challenges have transformed in sophistication and geography. While terrorism dominated headlines a decade ago, the face of insecurity has broadened to include: Mass kidnappings for ransom, urban criminal gangs, cyber enabled crime, inter-ethnic and communal conflicts, oil theft and maritime crimes and political violence.

The monetisation of crime has made violence more profitable and more organised. Today’s criminals operate with coordinated networks, intelligence sharing, advanced weapons, and cross-border support systems.

State Responses: A renewed push for security reform

Recognising the urgent need for change, the government has begun implementing a more integrated, multi-layered approach to security. These include: Military restructuring and new counterterrorism strategies The Armed Forces have adopted mobile strike units, increased intelligence-led operations, and strengthened air surveillance. Joint task forces now operate in hot spots previously considered inaccessible.

Investment in technology-driven policing:

There is an uptick in the use of drones, GPS tracking, CCTV infrastructure, biometric data, and digital surveillance systems—tools that modern security systems rely on globally.

Community policing initiatives:

States are deepening collaborations with vigilante networks, hunters, traditional rulers, and local intelligence gatherers. The idea is simple: security must be local before it becomes national.

Regional and international collaboration

Nigeria is working more closely with neighbouring countries through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), particularly in the fight against insurgency and smuggling of illicit arms across borders.

The human side of insecurity

Though policies and reforms are critical, it is everyday Nigerians who face the immediate consequences of insecurity. Farmers abandoning farm- lands. Children missing school due to fear of attacks. Businesses relocating or shutting down. Families torn apart by kidnappers.

The psychological and economic toll is staggering. Experts estimate that insecurity costs Nigeria billions of dollars annually in lost productivity, foreign investment decline, and disruption of agricultural supply chains.

While many Nigerians acknowledge recent efforts, they insist that action must match political rhetoric. Citizens across the country demand:

Quicker and more transparent responses to attacks, accountability for compromised security personnel, strengthening of border controls, depoliticization of security appointments and economic policies that address poverty—the root of criminal recruitment There is a growing consensus that insecurity cannot be defeated by force alone; it requires jobs, education, justice, and a working economy. Interestingly, young Nigerians are stepping into the security conversation.

Tech innovators are developing apps for emergency alerts, digital neighbourhood watch systems, and tools for reporting suspicious activities anonymously. Security start-ups and research groups are rising, signalling a shift toward data-driven solutions.

From AI-powered surveillance to predictive policing models, Nigeria’s youth are proving that technology can play a decisive role in shaping the future of security Nigeria has been “on the march again” many times; under different governments, policies, and securty chiefs. What makes this moment different, analysts say, is the urgency of the crisis. The threats are too widespread to ignore, and public pressure has never been stronger.

The combination of evolving strategies, improved intelligence, regional cooperation, technological adoption, and renewed political will is giving rise to a fragile but real sense of hope. Still, success depends on consistency.

Nigeria cannot afford to slip back into complacency. The country must remain on the march; this time with determination, unity, and innovation guiding the journey. Despite everything, Nigerians remain resilient.

Communities rebuild after attacks. Farmers return to their land. Markets reopen. Stu- dents resume classes. Day after day, the people send a message stronger than any fear: Nigeria will not bow to insecurity.

Prominent Nigerians speak

Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, General Overseer of Evangelical Ministries (Wisdom Chapel), condemned what he described as the “lack of genuine commitment by some leaders who prioritise personal interests over national security.” According to him, the continued rise in kidnapping, banditry, and communal clashes is a consequence of leadership failure and weak governance structures.

He urged the government to invest in intelligence-driven security strategies and community policing. Similarly, political analyst, Segun Sowunmi warned that Nigeria must “recalibrate its entire security architecture” if the country is to win the battle against terrorism and violent crime. He stressed that insecurity cannot be tackled through military force alone, but through a mix of socio-economic reforms, improved policing, and a reinvigorated justice system.

Across the country, civil society groups, clerics, and elder statesmen continue to demand accountability, urging the government to intensify efforts toward protecting lives and property.

They emphasise that restoring peace is crucial for economic growth, investor confidence, and overall national stability. Senior politicians and former officeholders have also emphasised that the nation cannot continue on its current trajectory.

Many argue that Nigeria’s security architecture requires a complete overhaul, insisting that intelligence gathering, community policing, and state-lev- el security mechanisms must be strengthened.

They also called for better accountability, transparency in security spending, and a more coordinated response among security agencies. Clerics from both Christian and Muslim communities have warned that the rising insecurity is eroding public trust and worsening social tension.

They have urged leaders to prioritise human life above political interests, stressing that the moral and spiritual wellbeing of the nation is at risk. Many have also called on citizens to remain united and vigilant while appealing to government to act with sincerity.

Retired military chiefs and security analysts continue to urge the government to adopt modern, technology-driven strategies.

They emphasise the need for surveillance systems, improved border security, better training and welfare for security personnel, and stronger collaboration between federal and state governments. Influential voices in civil society have criticised what they describe as slow responses to attacks and lack of proactive intelligence.

They demand protection of vulnerable communities, justice for victims, and respect for human rights in security operations. Many warn that insecurity threatens national cohesion and economic development if left unchecked.

Entrepreneurs, traditional rulers, and regional leaders highlight the economic toll of insecurity; from disrupted agriculture and trade to declining investor confidence.

They urge urgent action to restore stability so communities can return to normal life and businesses can thrive. As insecurity remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, the voices of concerned citizens continue to grow louder, calling for unity, urgency, and a renewed sense of purpose in the fight to secure the nation.