Battling Insecurity: Gen. Irabor opens Pandora’s Box

For 16 long years, Nigeria has been grappling with the effects of insur- gency which first began as a low-lev- el face-off between non-state actors and the nation which later mushroomed into a full-fledged assault on the power and authority of the Federal Government and its people. The first salvo against insecurity was launched in July 2009 when the militant Islamist and jihadist rebel group Boko Ha- ram started armed rebellion against the government of the day. Even back then, if truth is to be told, the government bungled the initial handling of the group when its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, was summarily executed at the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Until then, Yusuf led the group which he founded in 2002 to push for a more strict application of Islam, which represented his ideal of justice according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, the pro- ponent of Islam. In a 2009 BBC interview, Yusuf stated his belief that the concept of a spherical earth is contrary to Islamic teaching and should be rejected.

He also rejected Dar- winian evolution claims, and the concept of the condensation cycle that produces rain. In that interview he said: *There are prominent Islamic preachers who have seen and understood that the present Western-style education is mixed with issues that run contrary to our beliefs in Islam. *Like rain: we believe it is a creation of God rather than an evaporation caused by the sun that condenses and becomes rain. *Like saying the world is spherical: if it runs contrary to the teachings of Allah, we reject it.

We also reject the theory of Darwin. Even though his followers murdered members of other Muslim sects like the Salafist Izala and the Sufi Tidjaniyya and Qadiriya fraternities, Yusuf was still considered a moderate and was able to keep a lid on the activities of more radical members. However, all that was to change according to Wikipedia “following the July 2009 Boko Haram uprising, when the Nigerian military captured Yusuf. They transferred him to Nigeria police force for custody. However, “The police summarily executed Yusuf in public view outside the police headquarters in Maiduguri.

“Police officials initially claimed that, it was either Yusuf was shot while trying to escape or died of wounds he sustained during a gun battle with the military.” Following his death, a more radical leader in Abubakar Shekau took over and launched more daring assaults on the state in an attempt to impose his own brand of Islam on the people. Supported by other jihadist organisations including al-Qaeda and al-Shabaab, Shekau’s tactics were marked by extreme brutality and explicit targeting of civilians. After years of fighting, the insurgents became increasingly aggressive and began to seize large areas in North-eastern Nigeria.

The violence escalated dramatically in 2014 with 10,849 deaths, while Boko Haram drastically expanded its areas of control. At the same time, the insurgency spread to neighboring Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Niger, thus becoming a major regional threat in Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, Shekau attempted to im- prove his international standing among jihadists by tacitly aligning with the Islam- ic State in March 2015, with Boko Haram becoming the “Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)”.

The insurgents were driven back during the 2015 West African offensive by a Nigeria-led coalition of African and Western countries, forcing the fundamentalists to retreat into Sambisa Forest with bases in Lake Chad. When Boko Haram’s insurgency was at its peak in the mid-2010s, it was the world’s deadliest terrorist organization in terms of the number of people it was killing including claiming responsibility for some high profile incidents like the bomb- ing of the UN Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 26 August 2011, which killed 21 and injured more than 60 others; and the April 2014, mass abduction of 276 mostly Christian, with some Muslim, schoolgirls aged 16 to 18 from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State.

However, the military has to a large extent been able to curtail the activities of the militant group, which no longer occupies large swaths of territories, and according to the Nigerian Defence Forces, as at April 5, 2022, a total of 51,114 rebels and families, consisting of 11,398 men, 15,381 women and 24,335 children, had surrendered. This number rose to over 100,000 in July 2023. In spite of this laudable achievement, many cynics have continued to raise eye- brows considering the vast amounts of money that have been spent on a war which appear nowhere near ending any time soon. And early this month, a retired high-ranking military officer gave them more bashing, with his exposure of some of the goings-on in the battle against the enemies of the state.

This person is none other than a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor who blew the lid on the deplorable condition of men and weapons being used in the theatre of war, especially in the North-east. It is difficult to believe that with all the billions budgeted for security, the armed forces still rely on donations of agricultural tractors and bulldozers meant for road construction to prosecute the war against terror. Irabor is an authority in North-east operations.

From Commanding Training and Doctrine (TRADOC), he was moved to lead the Multinational Joint Task Force before serving as Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole. There is no reason to doubt whatever he says. During the presentation of his book: ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Ha- ram Conundrum’ in Abuja recently, Irabor painted a sorry picture of the capabilities of the once respected Nigeria Army.

His expose clearly runs counter to what the government and the military hierarchy have been telling the people all these years, when it comes to proper funding of the war on terror. It also further raises question marks over what the National Assembly is doing when it comes to its oversight functions. On Thursday July 31, the Senate pledged deeper collaboration with the Nigerian Army to strengthen national security efforts, promising legislative and oversight support to enhance military capability and service delivery.

Even the President and Command- er-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu has repeatedly promised to back the armed forces to the hilt in the quest to end insurgency. But Irabor’s expose has, undoubtedly, raised doubts on whether the funds are actually being properly utilised by the military or rather being diverted. Some years back, a former army chief was accused of having two houses in Dubai – an allegation that was brushed aside by the officer in question. However, Irabor’s comments should prompt the Presidency and other over- sight bodies to beam their spotlight on these allegations as the nation needs sub- stantial amounts of money to fund more pressing needs of the people and cannot continue to throw funds at a war that shows no sign of ending any time soon!