Battling Against Theft,Vandalism of Public Assets Amid Deficits

Despite concerns about infrastructural deficit, the theft and vandalism of existing public assets raises much concerns. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN mirrors the economic and life-threatening implications, highlighting the need to buck the trend

The pain of their victims is their gain. They don’t discriminate in their distribution of destruction. Like the poor, the rich also have their slice of the havoc they cause.

From the Murtala International Airport to Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway, the streets of Akute in Ogun State to Aso Rock, the effects of the activities of vandals, who harvest public assets for pecuniary gains, Sunday Telegraph observes, are huge.

This is even amid lamentations by Nigerians about gross infrastructural deficit and poor basic public services. In the early hours of January 17, 2025, some parts of the Presidential Villa, otherwise known as Aso Rock, and the office of the Minister of Power, among other areas, were thrown into darkness by vandals who carted away the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) 132kva underground cables.

While those who brought darkness to Aso Rock could not be traced, a vandal whose identity was unknown did not find luck as he got electrocuted in the Irewole Community of Akute in Ogun State.

According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, the deceased had “climbed into the transformer house” and got electrocuted while attempting to cut a wire.

The chairman of the community, Rasheed Ajagbe, had lamented how the community was experiencing theft and damage of electrical wires from their power transformer.

Meanwhile, in six days, over 18 transmission towers were vandalised between January 9 and 14 across Rivers, Abia, and Kano states, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Beyond transmission towers and cables, the destruction and stealing of other public facilities have, Sunday Telegraph understands, exposed Nigerians to life-threatening dangers and caused the government to fritter away billions of Naira for repairs and replacements.

Despite existing laws criminalising the activities of vandals, a number of Nigerians have expressed concerns about implementation.

Specifically, in Section 451(1b) of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act, it stated that if the destruction or damage of any property endangers the life of any person, “the offender is guilty of a felony and liable to imprisonment for life.”

In 2023 alone, frequent optic cable cuts led to the loss of N27billion by telecom operators, according to Bloomberg.

In the same year, MTN Nigeria said it suffered more than 6,000 cuts on its fibre cable. The operator, it was learnt, relocated 2,500 kilometers of vulnerable fibre cables between 2022 and 2023, at a cost of more than N11billion; something experts say could build 870 kilometers of new fibre lines in areas without coverage.

Corroborating the position of telcos,the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, in his keynote address at the launch of the CNII Protection and Resilience Workshop, organized by the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser(NSA), said that telecommunications operation in Nigeria was facing immense challenges with frequent fibre cuts, vandalism, and theft of equipment costing them billions of Naira.

“The telecom industry faces significant challenges, including frequent fibre cuts, vandalism, and theft, which cost operators billions of Naira in revenue and billions of Naira in repair expenses,” he said.

Sharing his experience on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, a community leader in the Aseese area of Ogun State, Asiwaju Hassan Sumonu, lamented what he called the gradual vandalisation and theft of streetlight facilities on the Longbridge portion of the road, which is said to be notorious for armed robbery.

“After some days of my daily drive in and out on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, on Monday 18th November 2024, I took a deliberate slow drive from Warewa beginning in Longbridge into Lagos.

“The purpose is to ascertain my prior observation on the solar installed street lightings and fittings on the Longbridge. Behold, I was alarmed at my discoveries.

“I noticed that a syndicate had been stealing the lighting poles on the bridge. This observed stealing is ongoing and consistent throughout the length of the bridge. The modus operandi is a gradual unknotting of the four-ring bolt that firms the street lights to the bridge sides.The gradual removal of the bolt knots, day by day, weakens and makes the poles loosely hanging to eventually fall down. The poles are eventually stolen.”

He added: ” From my observation, about 10 poles are already removed, about six on the Lagos – Ibadan section, one was even cut out from the base with plate left on the bridge on the other side into Lagos. Almost all the poles on the bridge have a minimum of one of the four bolts and knots removed already. Some have only one bolt left. And as the days go by, the fitting device keeps depleting for ease of eventual removal of the street lighting by these thieves.

“Most affected section of the road as I can see (remember I am driving) is from the middle of the Longridge going from Warewa into Lagos end on the two sections. Check the poles, they are all affected.”

On the need by the relevant government agencies to swiftly intervene, he said: “I call on the Federal Ministry of Works, FMW, Lagos controller office to also swiftly seek a working synergy that is effective to save our infrastructure from vandalisation. These lamps have enhanced safety from the illumination at nights for motorists on the deadly Longridge, which we always refer to as “don’t stop, or wait if you have any breakdown.

“It does seem the police can no longer be depended upon to really protect the infrastructure and other security threats on the bridge. This reminds me of what brought about local vigilantes like Amotekun in the South West.”

According to him, there is a need by security agents to closely monitor the activities of scavengers on the bridge.

“We all see those men walking on the Longridge day and night, with sacks hung on their back, scavenging and taking anything iron in whatever form. From our shared thoughts, these sets have become hoodlums cohabitating within and around the bridge. A Julius Berger worker narrated how they chased one of them that stole one of the street lights that was hit and left hanging by a reckless driver on the bridge; he jumped underneath the bridge, and they couldn’t follow him again to recover the pole.

“Indeed, they have huts underneath the bridge, where they hide to escape from security, and come out from, when they need to attack motorists and users of the Longridge. It was confirmed by a JBN staff member in our meeting that a motorist, whose side glass was wound up while these vandals knocked on his window with a gun, was shot in traffic. And the victim died as a result of the attack.”

Lighting systems stolen at Lagos International Airport

In 2023, unknown persons reportedly carted away reinstalled airfield lighting systems at the domestic runway 18/36L of the Murtala Muhammad Airport.

Runway 18L/36R, it was gathered, was used for only daylight operations for over 14 years due to the non-availability of airfield lighting, an important component aiding night operations.

Meanwhile, no sooner had the lighting systems been installed than they were stolen again.

In a statement, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) shared on its social media pages how thieves caught just past midnight on July 21, 2023 at the MMIA could be responsible for the theft.

“At about 01:35 hrs on July 21, 2023, the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce HQ NADC gate halted three cable thieves along the airport road by NADC perimeter fence, who were sighted digging the FAAN underground armoured cable with the aid of a digger, shovel and cutlass.

“The Authority believes that this incident could be a relevant clue to unravelling the theft of the Runway Lighting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,” the statement read in part.

Theft of manhole covers as danger

Recently, joint security forces, acting on intelligence reports, invaded the Pantakers Market in Dei Dei, Abuja,and recovered several stolen manhole covers.

In a video posted on his X handle, the Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister ,Lere Olayinka, said: “The FCT – Security Men raided Pantakers Market, Dei Dei, Abuja in search of stolen Sewage Manhole Covers. What they discovered will shock you! Why are we this evil in this country like this?”

In his reaction, FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, pleaded with the members of the public to continue to give the police useful information, confirming the recovery of 20 manhole covers.

Earlier, the FCT Police Command had arrested 50 persons for their involvement in acts of vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the territory.

According to Disu, the theft of manhole covers endangers the lives of the general public by creating hazards on roads and walkways while undermining the integrity of public infrastructure.

What it costs Nigeria

The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria,(TCN), Engr Suleiman Abdulaziz, revealed at the Quarterly Power Sector Working Group meeting in Abuja that N8.8 billion was spent between January to November 2024 to repair 128 vandalised electricity transmission towers attacked across Nigeria.

He said: “As I talk to you today, 128 of our towers have been destroyed by either vandals or bandits. To date, we have spent about N8.8 billion, by our estimation, to put them back to full and functional use.

“It is so sad that each time the vandals were caught and taken to the police for prosecution, police would charge them for theft instead of vandalism, and they would be bailed. If they are charged for vandalism, they cannot be bailed but this is where we are.

“So many of them have been arrested but each time they will be bailed because police often incident their cases as theft.

“When the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna towers were destroyed, we had to get the full military escorts for our contractors to get the transmission lines and towers restored and, in some cases, they would tell us that we could only work for two hours on some days.

“In some instances, they would even tell us that it was not safe to move there. How do we get out of this? How can we deliver electricity to Nigerians under these terrible circumstances? These are part of the challenges we are facing in the power sector,”Abdulaziz said.

Also, in the oil and gas sector, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative said there were 7,143 pipeline cases of vandalism cases, which is estimated at N471 billion in accrued losses in five years. Experts say pipeline vandalism poses a threat to Nigeria’s revenue targets.

Commenting, the spokesman of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Oluwaseun Abolurin, said securing public property cannot be what a single agency can do.

”Since the year began, we have ensured that we collaborate with other sister agencies as regards the protection of critical national infrastructure… No security agency can do their job alone. So, there is a need for harnessing ideas, sharing information, with these other sister agencies, so that we can fulfill our mandate. Apart from sister agencies of government, also relevant agencies of government, the media ( because they are the eye of the public, they are actually the mouth of the public).

“But, be that as it may, there are people who live in our communities, headed by traditional rulers, who galvanise youths, student groups, associations, religious bodies and a lot of other groups together. And don’t forget that we also have persons with disabilities. They are also inclusive of people who live in our communities, and they use the pedestrian bridges; they use these public utilities- railway and all of that. So, there is need for us to be inclusive of all,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

On the biggest challenge of the agency, Abolurin said it was needless to complain. According to him, no government agency can be satisfied with what it has.

“In terms of the tools required to do our job, we work with what we have and we do justice with what we have in terms of logistics, our operational patrol vehicles, gadgets that we use, we use them judiciously to the best of our abilities.

“There’s no agency of government that can be satisfied with what it has. You want to have more. We are not a complaining arm.We don’t complain. It is not our duty to complain. There is no need to complain. The things that you have, use them. When we need to request and do requisition, we do it formally. There are channels to do that. ”

Utilizing technology crucial – Police

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, reasoned that the importance of technology in fighting vandalism and theft of public assets cannot be overemphasized.

“Utilizing technology is crucial; electric companies could install sensors to detect movement and trigger alarms that alert security personnel,” she said.

According to her, the collaboration between the police and local vigilantes has proven effective in checking the activities of vandals.

“We have encountered significant incidents of vandalism, largely driven by the ignorance of the perpetrators, despite the considerable risks involved in their actions. Some individuals even risk electrocution in their pursuit of cables and wires to sell.

“These criminal activities typically occur late at night when they believe the community is asleep. However, their plans often backfire, as security forces remain vigilant, patrolling high-risk areas during the night. The collaboration between the police, local vigilantes, the So Safe Corps, and Amotekun has proven effective, resulting in successful nighttime raids and patrols. It is during these operations that law enforcement often catches vandals in the act and apprehends them. Once arrested, offenders face legal consequences.”

Damage of infrastructure without compensation becomes routine pain – ATCON President

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON) , Tony Emoekpere, said the designation of telecom infrastructure as a critical national asset would boost the protection of telecom assets.

“I believe an executive order has been given for critical national infrastructure..

“The real issue is that if infrastructure is damaged and there is no compensation, it becomes a routine pain. Now that that( Executive Order) has been put in place, once a framework has been put together, it will help in this regard. When an infrastructure is damaged in an area, the effect is not localised. It can affect an entire state. Once penalties are put in place to show the grievousness, it will act as a deterrent for such acts.”

Last year, President Bola Tinubu, signed the Presidential Order, which designated all telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Asset.

According to stakeholders, the move has provided a strong framework for the protection of telecom assets in the country.

Poverty no excuse

For public affairs commentator and Deputy Chairman, Joint Action Front, Achike Chude, poverty cannot be blamed solely for theft of public assets, noting that there has been a diminution of values.

“It is easy to blame illegal dismantling and stealing of public assets on poverty. But poverty has never been an excuse for criminal behaviour. If you point to one person that is poor that’s stealing, another person can point to five people that are not stealing. The reality is that it is a multi-faceted issue. The truth is that over the years, there has been diminution of values and morality. This has nothing to do with ordinary people alone. Even the political leadership because the greatest show of responsibility and accountability should come from the leaders. So, it is to point to ordinary people committing all of these perfidies, and they are perfidies because the society suffers so much from the dearth of public infrastructure over which some monies have been expended. So, if those things have to be replaced, then it means that monies meant for other things that will make life better for Nigerians will have to be diverted to make up for those things that have been stolen that will also be taken away again.

“So, it is a vicious cycle when it comes to that. The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, that is the fact that there is no belief in the country, there is no belief in the nation state. There is simply no belief in the country because the people who should be setting examples are being seen as worse. People who loot public treasuries, elite, the politicians and their hangers-on. People in positions of authority are constantly undermining their oath of office. What do you expect ordinary people to do?”

Politicians steal in billions, ordinary Nigerians steal physical assets

“When you talk of assets, you have financial assets, which are being taken by politicians in billions. Then, you have physical assets being taken by ordinary people that are collectively worth billions. Then, the issue of lack of morals in the country. Morality no longer carries meaning in the country. Asset is asset. It is easy to look at the ones committed by vandals and others but we must also look at the other kind of assets that run into hundreds of billions of Naira being stolen by the politicians and their hangers-on,” Chude added.

Speaking on why the government must implement policies to regulate metal scrap markets, security expert, Segun Ibikunle, said: ” You must have read that a certain market was shut in Abuja by the FCT minister because manhole covers are bought and sold there. What does that tell you? To tackle this menace, we can’t stop at just punishing vandals. We need a two-pronged approach. We need to fight the vandals and on the one hand and also focus on the thriving market for all these stolen items. We need to enforce sanctions against unlicensed and unethical scrap dealers.”

