A key witness in the legal tussle over the rightful occupant of the Osolo of Isolo stool, Hon. Muniru Abiodun Hakeem, has said Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo YekiniGoloba got more votes from the kingmakers than the current traditional ruler of Isolo, Prince Isa Shekoni-Faronbi, during the selection process.

The former member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency, Lagos State, in the National Assembly, who mounted the witness box while being cross-examined by lawyers to the claimant at the Lagos High Court on Friday, alleged that while Prince Adetokunbo got two votes, the current traditional ruler only got one vote.

According to the community leader, who was also the Chairman of the Family Selection Committee, which he said was responsible for screening aspirants and doing background checks on them, with a view to selecting the best candidates, he kept tabs on developments, leveraging his privileged position to be privy to the decision of the kingmakers.

“The findings of the committee were submitted to the families. After that process, the families met, adopted our report, and forwarded it to the kingmakers.

As the Chairman of the selection committee, we heard from everywhere that after the kingmakers met, Tokunbo(claimant) had two votes, Aregbesola got one, and Sekoni (the current traditional ruler) got one vote.”