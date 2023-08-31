Battle For NNPP’s Soul Rages

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the leadership crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the gale of suspension and counter- suspension of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and State Working Committees (SWCs)

Since the completion of the 2023 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis with suspension and counter-suspension of leaders across board. So far, the National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended two of its founding members, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, over alleged anti- party activities. The party in a statement by its Acting National Chairman, Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, said the duo of Aniebonam and Major will remain suspended, pending the determination of investigations by a disciplinary committee set up by the NWC.

The statement, which announced the suspension of the duo read in part: “Unfortunately, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, when those decisions are ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. “This is a situation that as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

In line with our constitution, we have today suspended Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the disciplinary committee at the national level of the party. “Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 391 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party.”

Counter-offensive by BoT

But the crisis took another dimension on August 29, when the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party suspended its candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, for anti-party activities. The board accused Kwankwaso of hobnobbing with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) without authorisation from it. The BoT also appointed a new NWC headed by Major as acting National Chairman and Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary with 18 others.

Explaining reasons for its action, the BoT said: “The purported suspension of the Founder is a flagrant gross violation of the NNPP constitution such that it is tantamount to recklessness and irresponsibility on the part of the incompetent NWC. “BoT decided that material evidence in the public sector affirmed that Senator Kwankwaso was involved in anti-party activities in various meetings, suggested political discussions with Mr. President, Atiku and Obi without authorisation from the board, has earned him six months suspension, pending the outcome of an investigation by the disciplinary committee.

“The BOT insisted that the avoidable violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NNPP on the one part and Kwankwasiyya and National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) on the other has no other choice than to withdraw from the partnership. It is therefore to state clearly that the MoU have been rendered.”

South-West chapter cautions

But the South-West leader of the party, Alhaji Abdul-Rasheed Olo- poeyan, cautioned Aniebonam against igniting crisis in the party. He said the anti-party allegation against Kwankwaso has not been proven. He, therefore urged Aniebonam not to pass judgment against Kwankwaso in haste or create a crisis in the party by abusing the rights of his office, but to respect the constitution and supremacy of the party. While noting that the BoT chairman had no constitutional right to suspend or reinstate any party member, Olopoeyan said NNPP has a constitution and internal mechanism for addressing issues, stressing that he should be calm as a founder of the party.

His words: “If truly Kwankwaso engaged in anti-party activities and associated with any candidates from other political parties, it is only the party in his state or national level that can rise and deal with the issue. And if Kwankwaso is found guilty, necessary steps should be taken, not that the BoT chairman will instigate his loyalists and suspended chairmen in the party to carry out his wish at any time. “The current action of our party’s BoT chairman may lead to an unresolvable crisis within the party.

Here in Oyo State, we are solidly behind all the decisions of the national hierarchy, and we have no issue in the state. So, I will implore our party’s founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, to stay calm and allow the supremacy of the party to prevail.”

Genesis of the crisis

Before the suspension of Major in July announced the dissolution of the executive officers of seven states in line with the party’s Constitution 2022 (as amended). He said the states are Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara, adding that a five-man caretaker committee has been constituted with immediate effect to run the affairs of the party in the affected states. Major said the party aside from sacking the executives in Enugu State, also suspended the state governorship candidate, Cajetan Eze and the senatorial candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, Prof. Onyeka A. Onyeka.

The party disclosed that it did not sack the executives in Oyo and Imo states in view of the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State and local government elections in Oyo State. He said: “It is my pleasure to address you once again on crucial party issues in the effort to reposition our great party, the NNPP, the fastest-growing political party in Nigeria. Following petitions and complaints received from NNPP’s state chapters after the general election, the National Working Committee (NWC) set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to carry out an investigation into alleged anti-party activities.

“The committee painstakingly investigated issues raised in the petitions and complaints from June till today, July 28, when the full report on nine states already concluded was presented to the National Working Committee. The disciplinary committee gave ample room to both petitioners and petitioners to respond to issues raised in the petitions and complaints. Serious cases of gross anti-party activities were established against critical officers of the party in the affected states.

“After extensive deliberations on the report, the National Working Committee under the Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali took the following de- cisions: Immediate dissolution of all executives across all levels from state, local government and ward, in line with the party’s Constitution 2022 (as amended) in Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states. “Also, the Enugu State governorship candidate, Cajetan Eze and senatorial candidate, Enugu North, Prof. Onyeka A. Onyeka, are hereby suspended.

That a five-man caretaker committee is hereby constituted with effect from today, July 28, to run the affairs of the party in the affected states. “In view of the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State and local government elections in Oyo State from where serious petitions were also received, the National Working Committee decided to step down action until the elections are conducted but directs that all vacant positions in Imo State be immediately filled in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution. NNPP urges its members to remain calm and loyal as our great party is being repositioned and strengthened in the quest for a new and better Nigeria which citizens desire and deserve.”

State chairmen kick

Rejecting Aniebonam and Major’s suspension, the Forum of State Chairmen of the party, in a statement signed by the party’s chairman in Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulSalam AbdulRasaq, rejected the decision and demanded reversal of the suspension order and urged Kwakwanso to call his cronies in the NWC to order. The statement read in part: “We, state chairmen of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) received with shock and utmost dis- believe the purported suspension of the chairman of the Board of Trustees of our great party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

We consider the action of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) as ill-advised and an affront to the constitution of our party. “We, therefore, demand the immediate reversal of the suspension order on Dr Aniebonam, who not only laid the solid foundation for the NNPP but has toiled for over 20 years nurturing the party to its present enviable position. For emphasis sake, the decision of NWC is unfortunate, uncalled for and unacceptable to us – the Forum of NNPP State Chairmen.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to call his cronies in the NWC to order. Senator Kwankwaso should heed our advice in the general interest of our party; and more especially, in the interest of the only NNPP governor in the country, the governor of Kano State. Dr Aniebonam is a life member of the Board of Trustees and founder of NNPP in 2001. He has powers under the constitution to call to order any member of the party, including Senator Kwankwaso if they act against the norms.

The NWC does not have the power to suspend him. “We are urging the NWC and Senator Kwankwaso to note that membership of the board of trustees are well established and their roles and power clearly defined by the NNPP constitution. In the instance wherein Senator Kwankwaso imposed Malam Buba Galadima as the secretary of the board is a violation of the constitution.” The Forum also accused Kwankwaso of anti-party activities and asked him to tender his immediate resignation or risk indefinite suspension over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The party chairmen demanded an open explanation of what they described as the unhealthy relationship between Kwankwaso and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during and after the general election. The Forum Kwankwaso of allegedly masterminding crisis in NNPP across the country in a move to hijack the party from the original owner and founding members. He insisted that Kwankwaso was only using the platform of NNPP to allegedly negotiate himself back into Nigeria’s political scene.

It pointed out that Kwankwaso’s frequent meetings with President Bola Tinubu is an act of anti-party activities that the party chairmen frown against. He said NNPP chairmen discovered that Kwankwaso in collaboration with his group has allegedly amended the constitution of the party to help in their attempt to hijack the party’s structure. It said: “In the same vein, the recent unconstitutional and purported dissolution of seven states executives of Ekiti, Enugu, Niger, Kaduna Katsina, Rivers and Zamfara from State and Local to the ward levels at the same time is unacceptable.

It’s on record that neither Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso nor any of his cohorts at the NWC committed a dime to the building of structures of the party they are not ashamed to demolish within a twinkle of an eye. “The empty threat of NWC coming in later days for the jugular of Imo and Oyo State shall not see the light of the day. Also, the arrogant display of Executive Lawlessness by the NWC in the Ogun State Chapter of NNPP has led to protracted litigation that may linger to the Supreme Court.

The illegality of the arbitrary sacking of democratically elected officers of the party by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s NWC acting like a garrison commander is a heinous crime against democracy and humanity. This is a New Nigeria thus illegality and brazen murder of democracy shall not stand in NNPP. “The hidden truth is revealing Senator Kwankwaso is the one behind all these unconstitutional actions of the NWC. It’s on record that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso instructed the uploading of names that never participated in party primaries during the last governorship election.”

Accusing Kwankwaso of breaching the agreement on the Memorandum of Understanding he signed with the founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Aniebonam, the Forum said: “Consequently, all the actions of the illegal acting National Chairman and that of the Secretary are null and void. We therefore advise the illegal Acting National Chairman and the Secretary Oladipupo Olayoku having been accused of unimaginable corruption and excessive abuse of office to voluntarily resign or face the embarrassment of indefinite Suspension.

“The Forum of State Chairmen of New Nigeria People’s Party is hereby using this forum to call on the Founder of this great party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam to rise up to the occasion by making sure that he revokes the Memorandum of Understanding having been breached by Kwankwaso and bring back our party. We are using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and prayerful for the emergence of a new Nigeria of our collective dreams.”

Ogun chapter defends Kwankwaso

But the Ogun State chapter of the party defended Kwankwaso, saying that his romance with President Bola Tinubu and the recent withdrawal of the petition against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state should not be considered as anti-party activities. The state chairman in Ogun State, Olaposi Oginni, said the former Kano Governor did not commit any anti-party offence during his meetings with the President. He said political parties must always forge a common front to move the nation forward after elections have been won and lost.

He said, “This is not what anyone can call anti-party. After an election, there’s a way all political parties come together and make sure there’s a way forward.” Oginni also said that the NNPP in the state had equally withdrawn a petition filed against Abiodun at the tribunal in line with Kwankwaso’s steps after the election. He, however, expressed worry that some members of the party’s National Working Committee in connivance with a group in the state have been plotting to appeal the tribunal’s ruling which dismissed the case.

He urged Kwankwaso to call them to order to avoid creating a bigger crisis in the party. “I want to use this opportunity to call on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to call on these peo- ple that are working in contrast to his belief and what he’s doing with Asiwaju (Tinubu) in Ogun State. We have withdrawn our petition against Abiodun’s victory before the Tribunal, but when Senator Kwankwaso is going to Paris to meet Tinubu, going to villa, some people at the National working committee of the party are struggling that the petition withdrawn from the tribunal should not stand.

I say this is going to become a double jeopardy for these people working in contrast with the leadership of the party, especially Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,” he said. While the last is yet to heard on the crisis, many political watchers believe that the party might lose all the gains it recorded in the 2023 general election if the warring factions fail to close ranks and resolve their differences.