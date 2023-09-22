Battle for Bayelsa Creek Haven Thickens

Tactical moves

As the Bayelsa State Governorship Election comes up in in less than 60 days’ time, the polity is already heated up with loads of propaganda, name-calling, use of abusive words and disrespect from the social media where politicians are deploying all manner of tactics, in a bid to win the election.

Unfortunately, most of the fights are done on the social media space, and that includes the incumbent, Governor Douye Diri, who once said that he doesn’t believe in talking too much but believes in doing what people can see.

Rein of social media

Now, almost all the candidates are on social media with PDP and APC being the loudest and most aggressive of them all, courtesy of the “Data Boys”. They deploy all manner of crude antics to bully their opponents to submission.

The party in power is believed to be using taxpayers money to empower the ‘Data Boys’ to bully their opponents on social media, the closest opponent which is the All Progressives Congress (APC), is doing exactly the same to counter the ruling party with back-up believed to be coming from some Abuja-based financiers.

Battle rages

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they are using what is on ground according to the media managers to campaign while the APC doesn’t seem to have anything on ground to campaign. New Telegraph gathered that while government is said to be a continuum, the reality on ground suggest that what is playing out is the politics of sustainability with Governor Seriake Dickson.

Equally, Chief Timipre Sylva also as a former governor of the state is also in the race. What these candidates have failed to remember is that elections are not won on social media. During the 2019 Governorship Election In Bayelsa State, old men and women that were not on social media largely turned out en masse defying heavy downpour to vote for their choice candidate then, David Lyon, whom the opposition had trolled relentlessly, on the purported ground of not knowing how to read and write.

Yet, about four years after, Bayelsans are yet to learn their lessons that election is not all about trolling, bullying or using of propaganda to woo electorates, but getting to the grassroot to tell the masses how they intend to improve their standard of living. Some, however, alway bank on the use of force and violence to have their way on election day.

Sylva’s tantrums

While the candidate of APC, Sylva keeps on reeling out allegations against Diri himself is not relenting as he responds with same vehemence. In one of Sylva’s press releases, he had accused Diri of being incompetent when Diri told him that he was not a ‘sellable candidate’. The statement reads: “Douye Diri is fully aware his chances of winning are slim.

“It is puzzling that instead of going around inaugurating projects in the state and reeling out achievements, the only campaign strategy the self-styled miracle government has employed is issuing vague tantrums as press statements on a daily basis. “The self-styled miracle governor has also resorted to bribing people who claim to be APC members, including a recently ousted lawmaker, to make media outings and flitting around the country shopping for the support of clergy men and political leaders.

“Diri’s apparent edginess gives him out as the ‘unsellable one’. “On the road to his massive defeat against the APC in 2019, he scored just 54% of the votes in his LGA, Kolokuma Opokuma. “This is a testament to his people’s indifference to him after being a commissioner, a principal secretary to the government, a two-time House of Representatives member and a Senator without attracting any developmental attention to his people.

Mixed fortunes

“Bayelsans are determined, in the face of bribery, intimidation, threats of violence and blackmails, to restore sanity in Creek Haven by replacing the ongoing creche at Creek Haven with me and the APC who have a clear, simple journey to a better Bayelsa. In another statement, he said: “It is very concerning that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has become obsessed with Opu- Nembe, a community for which he had shown absolute disdain.

“Many believe, however, he has been the hand behind the crisis in Opu-Nembe for the past two odd years. He clearly showed his leprous hand earlier this year. “It is quite disturbing that Governor Diri only woke up from his slumber at this time when at the plea of the community the Inspector-General of Police waded in and got the community back on its feet again.

“Every thinking person knows that Diri’s obsession with Opu- Nembe is not unconnected with the coming governorship election in Bayelsa State. “Opu-Nembe happens to be a stronghold of the APC and the governor has vowed to destabilise it at all cost. “Governor Diri is also a candidate like other governorship candidates in the coming election.

“We expect that security agencies in Bayelsa State will respect that and stop appearing partisan. “Opu-Nembe people will not sit back and watch traditional chieftaincy institutions being bastardised. “Governor Diri should realise that he is dealing with an ancient culture with established ways of doing things. “Governor Diri should use our common patrimony to develop the state instead of embarking on futile actions and attempts to bribe his way through the elections.”

Not done yet, just a few days ago, Sylva again accused Diri of recruiting spies to monitor his movement. He said: “Credible reports available to me suggests that Gov. Douye Diri has commissioned spies across the state, especially at the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport, to document and report my movements in Bayelsa and environs to some off-grid security architecture in the state.

“This desperate, illegitimate security operation is headed by a close security aide to Governor Diri and the end game, as is known, is to compromise my con- voy and security. “This is to alert the general public and especially the security agencies across the nation to take note of Governor Diri’s strategy of violence against me and the Bayelsa people with special focus being Opu-Nembe.

Eradiri position:

While adding his voice to the exchanges, the Labour Party governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, said: “We have carefully looked at the issues that are affecting our state. “There are no functional state hospitals in Bayelsa. Who will want to send their children to schools that do not have teachers? “The security situation in the state is bad and there is no potable drinking water in Yenagoa.

“In order to bolster the people’s morale, we must ensure that their welfare is topmost on our agenda. “Under it, we will deal with issues of healthcare challenges, we will deal with issues of new towns development. As a matter of fact, we are going to build Brass Atlantic City.

“Bayelsa has 60,000 tons of cassava processing facility at Eb- edebiri but we are not using it. We are going to reactivate all those companies that are moribund in the state. “What is coming in November 11 is beyond party. It is a mass movement and a revolution against bad, incompetent and clueless government.

“I am happy that LP has become a force to reckon with ahead of this poll and that my participation in the election as the candidate of the party is giving Governor Douye Diri a nightmare and sleepless nights.

“In the last three years, the governor did not consider rolling out jobs for people and engaging more political appointees. “But today, a few weeks to the election, Governor Douye Diri is hawking appointment letters as a strategy to boosting his chances.

Bayelsans are ready

“Unknown to him, people of Bayelsa are wiser now. They understand his game plan. Besides, he is not doing them any favour because the money is not owned by the governor but by the good people of Bayelsa State. “The truth is that this great state deserves a better alternative and should be rescued from the incompetence of this administration.

“Common sense will tell everybody that this is just a campaign strategy, which will fail woefully like a pack of cards. “Governor Diri has occupied the office for over three years but did not deem it fit to employ anybody. “Suddenly he woke up from his slumber a few weeks to another election and started hawking appointments.

“Tell Governor Diri that Bayelsans are wiser now and cannot be deceived by his cheap method of vote-buying ahead of the election. It is now clear that the process is already tainted by deception. “We make bold to tell the people of the state that everything Diri’s government is presently doing, is borne out of the desperation to retain power. “Nothing is real. All is designed as a campaign movie series with incompetent actors.

Diri responds

Even though Diri said he doesn’t believe in talking too much, he had to react to some of the assertions made against him. Diri through his Chief Press Secretary Daniel Alabrah said: “Governor Douye Diri is a well-known pacifist and an advocate of politics without bitterness.

“He has said he won’t spill blood to get re-elected into office. It is on record that for the first time in the history of elections in Bayelsa State, the February/March general election in the country was so peaceful in the state that there were no reported cases of bloodshed and killings unlike in the past.

“This was due to the governor’s peaceful disposition that has permeated the politics of the state. “Chief Sylva is good at crying wolf where there is none. Going by his antecedents, we believe he is the one planning what he is accusing the governor of. “Violence and intimidation had been his only means to power.

“But it is better to ignore the ranting of a drowning man seeking straws to hang on to or trying to make excuses for his failed governorship project.”

More allegations

As the Bayelsa state governorship election draws nearer, more allegations and counter-allegations are expected to be thrown up. It now behooves Bayelsans to make their choice come November 11 with their voters card, even as it is hoped that post-election intrigues will not lead to the displacement of Bayelsa citizens and residents again, as it did in the 2019 election.