Battle For Anambra Community Traditional Stool Deepens

Share

The tussle over the election or selection of a substantive traditional ruler of Ikenga Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has deepened following allegations of sharp practices against the office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs.

This is coming as Nze Nonso Ezeokafor, who was alleged to have forged the West African Examination Council WAEC certificate twice have been cleared to participate in the election.

However, Nze Ezeokafor has dismissed claims that he forged certificates. He contended that he was not disqualified by the state government, adding that the people of Ikenga have accepted the position of the state government on the December 31 election.

“The people have accepted the verdict of our dear governor on the modus operandi of our election to ensure a smooth transition of power.

“That Obinna Ezenwanne and Obinna Okoye were disqualified by Anambra Traditional Council Rulers Law for not resigning three months to the election being civil servants.

“That Nonso Ezekafor was disqualified in error by the Igwe Selection Committee.

“That Mr Anselm Dim was disqualified on two counts by Ikenga Town Constitution for not having a house of his own and Anambra State Traditional Council Rulers Law for not living within the confines of Anambra State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"