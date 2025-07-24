Battle for $100,000 Nigeria Prize For Literature 2025 Prize Begins

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature on Wednesday announced the Longlist of 11 titles for 2025 edition, setting the stage for an epic battle for the prestigious literary prize.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is an annual award for Nigerian authors, sponsored by NLNG, and is the most prestigious literary prize in Africa.

The list of the best 11 prose works for the 2025 edition, arranged in alphabetical order of the book titles are: ‘An Unusual Grief’ by Yewande Omotoso; ‘Fine Dreams’ by Linda Masi; ‘Leave my Bones in Saskatoon’ by Michael Afenfia; ‘New York My Village’ by Uwem Akpan; ‘PETRICHOR, The Scent of a New Beginning’ by Ayo Oyeku; ‘Sanya’ by Oyin Olugbile; ‘The Middle Daughter’ by Chika Unigwe; ‘The Road to the Country’ by Chigozie Obioma;

‘This Motherless Land’ by Nikki May; ‘Water Baby’ by Chioma Okereke; and ‘When We Were Fireflies’ by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim.

The prize is sponsored by NLNG and offers a cash award of $100,000 to the author of the winning book at a grand ball event in October.

The event commemorates the company’s first LNG loading in October 1999. The prize rotates annually across four genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

Speaking on the unveiling of the long list, the Chairman of Advisory Board for the Prize, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, stated that the Advisory Board is excited with the longlist of 11 books that have made it from 252 submitted for the 2025 edition.