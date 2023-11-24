Battered Economy: Tinubu Will Turn Things Around Soon – Adedayo

Given the present harsh economic conditions that have driven inflation and caused an increase in general prices of goods and services including foodstuff, the appeal has gone to Nigerians to cooperate with and support the government of the day as efforts are ongoing by the president and commander in chief of the nations armed forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stabilise the economy and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians, saying “everything will soon be alright”

The assurance was given by the former photographer to the president while he served as Lagos State governor between 1999 – 2007, Stephen Ola Adedayo. He described President Tinubu as a Maradona who according to him would turn things around soon.

Adedayo made the prophetic declaration on Friday during the annual get-together of beneficiaries and those who worked with Tinubu when he was governor

Convener of the gathering, Adedayo, who was also a personal photographer to the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola during “HOPE ’93” said the purpose of the meeting was to show appreciation and contribute their quota for the continued success of the President as the driver that steers the ship of this nation.

He maintained that he knew the man inside out and could attest to the fact that he must have been doing all within his power to ensure that all and sundry benefit immensely from this government.

“Even if he sees you ordinarily as a person, he would ensure he makes you happy and wipe away your tears, talk-less of now that he sits on top of the ship and administration of this great country.

“Let us all as people collectively and individually cooperate and support him. No doubt, we shall smile soon. He is a person, a government with a human face”, Adedayo said.

The former photographer assures that he is optimistic that Tinubu’s administration would record very great and immeasurable successes over obstacles, accusations, and political conspirators as it is obvious that he was born a ruler with eyes of mercy and grace in him.

He said that Nigerians should not be in a haste to score him and his government but should as a matter of fact cooperate, support, and give him more encouragement to arrive safely as promised.