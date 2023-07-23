Battered, Bruised, Dumped For Consenting To Birth Control

She went through the proverbial Valley of Death and returned. She had no money for ante-natal care and had to be delivered of her twin baby boys at a traditional birth home. But for consenting to do family planning after six children in a poverty stricken home, Mrs. Virginia Ekuma was thrown out of her matrimonial home by her husband, even as the family of eight struggles to eat and their first four children unable to attend school. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

Mrs. Virginia Ekuma, a mother of one-month-old twins in the remote Ndiebor Ofoke, Agalegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, would have been forgotten by her family, friends, well-wishers and relatives by now. She would have been in the grave but for divine intervention. On that fateful of June 21, 2023, she went into labour and gave birth to twins-two boys.

She had registered for ante-natal care in a patent medicine shop around Ahiaofu axis of her place. But when her pregnancy was due for delivery, she put forth her twin babies in a Traditional Birth Attendant home located within the state People’s Democratic Party(PDP) secretariat in the area. The Traditional Birth Attendant had de- manded the sum of N10,000, two live fowl and tubers of yam as cash and items that must be giving to her to deliver her of the babies.

Mrs. Ekuma and her husband had no money and did not even buy items necessary for arrival of new born babies because of lack of money. When the Traditional Birth Attendant in- sisted that she must be paid the N10,000 she demanded in additional to the two live fowls and tubers of yam, Obinna Ekuma, the husband of the woman, managed to get N2,000 and pleaded that he would pay the remaining N8,000, the two live fowls and tubers of yam.

The Traditional Birth Attendant, who had pity on the man and his wife, who was languishing in pains, quickly got herbs and gave to Mrs. Ekuma. Minutes later, the woman put forth her babies and it was twin boys. After Mrs. Ekuma gave birth to the twins in the Traditional Birth Attendant home and returned to home, she developed complications, bled profusely and lost consciousness. She went into coma but was luckily revived after many hours with the help of her neighbour chemist, who administered drips on her.

She is currently looking malnourished alongside her twins and other children. The twins brought to the number of children of Mr and Mrs. Obinna Ekuma to six. The other four children before the arrival of the twins are between the ages of 12 and 2 and none of them has ever attended any level of school. Uchechi is 12 ; Daniel, 8 ; Ugochukwu 6, while Amarachukwu is 2 years. All of them have not been in school since they were born because of lack of money.

The family doesn’t have a couch, where the twin babies sleep. The babies, the other four children and the entire family members sleep on bare floor, at the mercy of cold, mosquitoes and others, while the squalor that is accommodating them now is not befitting of human beings. She narrated her ordeal to Sunday Telegraph thus: “I gave birth to these twins on 21st June, 2023 at Traditional Birth Atten- dant home around this our place. I gave birth in Traditional Birth Attendant because I had no money to go to hospital to deliver my babies there.

I gave birth to the four children I have before these twins in Traditional Birth Attendant homes. “The Traditional Birth Attendant demanded for N10,000, two live fowl and tubers of yam from me and I gave her N2,000 that day I put to bed and pleaded with her to exercise patience and wait till when these children will grow when I will be able to pay the remaining N8,000, the fowls and the tubers of yam she demanded. “I have no money to go to hospital and nobody will pay my hospital bill if I go to hospital and deliver my twins. So, I had to go to Traditional Birth Attendant that I can, at least, afford the bill or owe the woman when I get the money or when my children grow up and get money, we will pay the woman. “The Traditional Birth Attendant gave me herbs when I went to her to deliver these twins and I was able to give birth to them. I thank God who made me to see death and later retuned back to life.

“I fainted when I returned home after giving birth in the Traditional Birth Attendant home. I lost consciousness and was resuscitated with a drip. I had complications after giving birth and I bled seriously and fainted but I thank God who brought me back to life”. She explained that the family finds it very difficult to eat and at times, sleep without eating as a result of lack of food and money to buy the food. Mrs. Ekuma called for assistance from public spirited individuals, organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations. “We eat whatever we see. Sometimes, we soak garri and drink; sometimes, we sleep without anything but God has been protecting us.

“The problem I have now is that these twins don’t have what they should be eating to be healthy and their health are very bad. They are very sick and there is no money for their treatments. I am seriously begging for assistance; government, NGOs, public spirited individuals should help me. “The four children I gave birth to before these twins are not going to school because there is no money to put them in school.

None of them has attended school because there is no money. We are struggling seriously to eat. So, there is no money to train them in school. “My first child, Uchechi is 12 years, Daniel is 8 years, Ugochukwu is 6 years while Amarachukwu is 2 years old. All of them have not been in school since they were born”, she stated. The woman said she will rest very well before considering to conceive again if at all she will give birth again after the twins, describing her experience when she delivered of the twins as harrowing.

Mrs. Ekuma, who has nothing doing with her husband as menial jobber, lamented that they are at the mercy of cold and mosquitoes in the hut they are living, which has exposed the twins and her other children to health hazards. “I will rest very well after these twins. I will rest. I saw death when I gave birth to these twins. I died but God said no, it is not yet my time. So, I will rest and ensure that these children begin to attend school before giving birth to another child.

If I want to give birth to another child, it will not be in these my pathetic conditions. “We are suffering a lot in this hut we are living; we are living at the mercy of mos- quitoes. This hut is very cold and we are sleeping on bare floor. We are sleeping on the ground without mattress and this has been affecting us badly. “I am a house wife. I don’t have anything doing and my husband is just a mere menial jobber. I will do table business if I see money to start the business. I can do business”.

Husband: I earn N3,000 per week during farming season

Her husband, Obinna Ekuma, said he makes N3,000 in a week from menial job and that farming season through which he gets job and make the amount is over. He called for assistance to enable him take care of the twins medically, adding that they have health challenges.

Ekuma said his wife gave birth in Traditional Birth Attendant home because of lack of money and lamented general hardship on his family. When asked if he will embrace family planning for birth control in the family to ameliorate their sufferings and properly train those that have been born in the family, he opined that his wife was too young for family planning.

He, however, said the issue will be discussed between him and his wife before it would be done. His words:“I am a menial jobber. I don’t have anything doing. I do job for people in their farms and I make N1,500 any day I was able to get work because most times, I don’t get work to do for people in order to make money and feed my family. I get work two times in a week and this means that I make only N3,000 in a week. Farming season through which I get work has ended. There is no more work for me. “It is because of lack of money that my wife gave birth in Traditional Birth Attendant.

I registered her in a patent medicine dealer shop for ante-natal services but when she entered into labour around 3:am, she went to the Traditional Birth Attendant, a woman who specializes in helping pregnant woman to give birth. “What is there is that dialogue is the best in any relationship/marriage.

We have not discussed family planning issue before and we need to discuss it. I will think about it but my wife is too young for family planning. We will discuss it. “These twins were circumcised in the house. It was a chemist woman that circumcised them. She collected N2,000 from me and circumcised them. These twins have not been immunized for once since the 21st June when they were born because of lack of money”.

Couple must embrace birth control-Sympathizer

A sympathizer, Mrs. Fortunate Ozo, called on the couple to embrace family planning. Ozo, who is a staff of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA ), Abakaliki told Sunday Telegraph that family planning was very necessary in the family and disclosed that she has been able to get a Medical Doctor, who has agreed to do the family planning for the woman. She explained that she has raised over N92,000 cash from public spirited individuals, who made different donations and that she will use the money to buy mattress (foam) for the babies to prevent them from sleeping on bare floor, milk and other items that are lacking for the babies.

The former of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ) official in the state described the condition of the woman and her family as very pathetic and solicited for more assistance for them. Ozo said: “I was doing an investigative story on Traditional Birth Attendants; their activities in Ebonyi State and the rest of that. I have been to different communities. On learning about this one, I came with the help of someone and met them. I saw the twin babies when they were being bathed with just a bowl; a small bowl used in washing hands while eating. “So, their situations are so pathetic.

I couldn’t bear it and I have never seen this kind of situation. I had to cry out for other people to help me. I gave them the only little money I had that day but I had to talk to other people because I know I can’t do it alone. “They don’t even have a couch where these twin babies sleep. They don’t have food, they don’t have anything. The house they live is in a sorry situation. So, they need help as soon as possible and that’s why I started crying out to see if other people can join me to raise help for the family.

“We have about N92,000 presently but some people told me that they are going to make more donations for the family. Foam is very costly now and I intend to buy at least, a sizable foam for them, so that the babies can comfortably sleep on the foam while other children of the family will be sleeping on the mats the twins are currently sleeping. “I intend to also buy milk, pampers and the rest of other food items as the money can carry.

This is why I am calling other good spirited Nigerians to come to their aid. I have also alerted some of the people work- ing with Her Excellency, the wife of our dear Governor to see if they can come to their aid. If it is possible, erect a structure for the family, so that they can live comfortably for the sake of these innocent children. “I have been able to get a Medical Doctor, a paediatrician, who told me that she is will- ing to offer medical support to the children and their mother.

She actually offered also to support in making sure that the woman undergoes family planning. So, I am here in their place to get their consent, so that anytime they agree, I will take them to the hospital; FETHA, where the medical check up will take place. “I have told the husband of this woman that family planning is the only condition for their assistance.

If they do not agree to it, people might be thinking that they are not serious because you can’t ask people to assist you while everyone is expecting that you take precaution and you are not taking the precaution. It doesn’t make sense and I believe that with what I have told them, the man has rescinded on his earlier decision”.

Indigent families with twins, multiple births should receive welfare-Group

On his part, the Vision Bearer of Twins and Multiple Births Care Foundation, Ebonyi State, Godwin Ezeaka, called for enhanced welfare and better life for indigent and vul- nerable families with Twins and Multiple Births. “On Sunday, 16/07/2023, we embarked on Needs Assessment of Indigent Family of Mr. & Mrs. Obinna and Virginia Ekuma, who had a set of male twins on 21/06/2023.

“Our findings revealed that Mrs. Virginia Ekuma is a jobless mother of four out-of-school children before the arrival of the twins. She developed complications after their birth at a Home of a Traditional Birth Attendant. “Both the Parents, their children, including the twins look very malnourished. All of them need comprehensive care: Medical Care, Nutritional Care, Educational Support.

They equally need a decent shelter as the Squalor accommodating them now is not befitting of human beings. “On behalf of the needy family, we at Twins and Multiple Births Care Foundation solicit for Financial Support, Nutritional Support, Clothing Support from good spirited individuals and Corporate/Charity Organizations and the general public.

Kindly donate your fairly used clothes, Baby wears, foot wears, toiletries, food items, etc. “I wish to most passionately appeal to the First Lady of Ebonyi State, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Mary-Magdaline Nwifuru to fac- tor indigent and vulnerable families/households with Twins and Multiple Births into her Proposed Pet Project. “We also request the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to create programs and projects on Birth Control -Family Planning.

The Awareness Creation and sensitisations should be intensified through sustainable activities. “Twins and Multiple Births come with Multiple Burdens. It takes enough resources to feed, train twins and Multiple Births at the same time. It is not easy buying two or more sets of everything ranging from School Uniforms, Sandals, Shoes, Exercise Books and Textbooks and other Educational materials, not to talk of School/Tuition Fees/ Charges, Feeding, Rents, etc”, he stated. Ezaka stressed the need for Parents of Twins & Multiples to embrace family planning especially in Economy that is recessive.

“I understand the importance of providing information about family planning and reproductive health in a confidential environment to people across all ages. If people have the information they need, they will be able to make informed decisions on the number and spacing of their children.”

“When Parents of Twins and Multiple Births are educated and exposed, they will be in a better position to make informed choices on the best Family planning measures and techniques”, he submitted.

Angry husband sends wife packing for agreeing on birth control

Meanwhile, a day after the visit of Sunday Telegraph, the man has thrown the wife and children out for agreeing to embrace family planning. The man became mad at his wife for agreeing to go for family planning, add- ing that no one has the right to dictate how many children he will give birth to. As if that was not enough, the man accused his wife and mother-in-law of stealing some portion of the garri they fried after the visit.

This led to a fight during which the man beat up his daughter and wife and also injured his mother-in-law, who was trying to stop the fight. The man later entered the house, packed his wife’s belongings and that of his mother-in-law and threw them outside. Virginia is currently staying with her parents in Odomoke, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state with her six children.