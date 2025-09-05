BATNF Commits To Boosting Nigeria’s Cassava Production In Osun

The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, in partnership with Cato Foods & Agroallied Global Concepts and the Osun State Government, yesterday flagged off a transformative enterprise development initiative aimed at boosting cassava production and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the state.

The Enterprise Development for Smallholder Cassava Farmers project by BATN Foundation is designed to empower farmers by providing access to essential resources, markets, and training. During the flag-off ceremony in Osun, it was announced that 100 participating farmers will each cultivate half-hectare using improved and biofortified cassava varieties.

These farmers will be organized into Agri-Business Clusters (ABCs) and cooperatives to streamline access to quality inputs, mechanization, and financial services. This bloc farming model is also expected to enhance their collective marketing power. The core objectives of the initiative are to increase cassava yield and household income by at least 40 per cent and enhance food security.

The project seeks to establish a more efficient and profitable cassava value chain by training farmers in good agronomic practices, climate-smart agriculture, and basic enterprise management. The adoption of eco-efficient tools, such as the AKILIMO cassava tool, will further support these efforts, with a key component being the assurance of sustainable market integration.

Oludare Odusanya, the General Manager of BATNF, emphasized the importance of grassroots empowerment at the event. He stated that the foundation’s interventions are not just for immediate support, but also to build long-term resilience and self-sufficiency for smallholder farmers.

Odusanya expressed the belief that with adequate resources, knowledge, and market access, these farmers can uplift their communities and significantly contribute to Nigeria’s food security. “Our interventions are designed not only to provide immediate support but also to foster long-term resilience and self-sufficiency among smallholder farmers,” said Odusanya.

He commended the partnerships with Osun State and other collaborators, highlighting that a collective effort is essential to sustain and expand such impactful initiatives. The programme’s core mission, according to a statement on Monday, is to shift the mindset of farmers from being mere producers to becoming dynamic agribusiness entrepreneurs.

The Managing Partner and CoFounder of CATO Foods & Agroallied Global Concepts, Pelumi Aribisala, said the initiative was designed to meet the burgeoning industrial demand for cassava while strengthening Nigeria’s food system. BATNF’s strategic focus remains on elevating the productivity of smallholder farmers while fostering sustainable practices that secure their livelihoods for the long term.

In attendance at the flag-off ceremony were esteemed dignitaries, including the Representative of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Osun State, Oluwakemi Fadare, Olupo of Oluponna, Oba Abdul-Rafiu Oyekanmi Mosobalaje Bamigboye II, CEO, Cato Foods, Atinuke Lebile, General Manager, BATNF, Odusanya Oludare, Project Manager, BATNF, Mr Adetola Oniyelu, and other industry stakeholders.