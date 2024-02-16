BATNF Advocates Sustainable Solutions for Smallholder Farmers

In a bold move towards fostering sustainable agricultural practices, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation is out to address the challenges faced by agripreneurs and create sustainable paths in the agricultural sector. To this end, it organised a dialogue session, centered around the theme, “Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Establishing Sustainable Strategies and Pathways for Smallholder Farmers in the Agrifood System.” This underscores the Foundation’s support for agribusiness and the need to grow sustainable agriculture in the country. Ololade Johnson-Agiri, Executive Director, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), in her opening remarks, stated that since the inception of the Foundation in 2002, the Foundation had remained committed on sustainable agriculture development and the improvement of livelihoods of smallholder farmers, their families, and communities.

In her words: “Since the establishment of the BATN Foundation in 2002, we have been working determinedly to empower smallholder farmers through a range of programmes and initiatives. “We believe that smallholder farmers are the key to unlocking Nigeria’s agricultural potential and ensuring food security for future generations.” Professor Olusola Kehinde, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), in a keynote address, commended BATN Foundation for focusing on helping smallholder farmers in Nigeria succeed while also acknowledging the challenges that must be addressed in order to achieve sustainable agriculture.

Professor Kehinde further said: “The expectation is that this dialogue will proffer a more robust and adaptable strategy that could be deployed to sufficiently address the challenges facing smallholder farmers in the nation, and unlock their potential to contribute to economic growth within the agri-food system and beyond.” Nneka Okekearu, Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University, in her goodwill message, encourage stakeholders to be intentional about advancing sustainable agriculture and supporting the well-being of farmers and rural communities.

“Our smallholder farmers are the backbone of our communities, producing over 80 percent of Nigeria’s food and as we embark on this dialogue, let us recognize the pivotal role they play in feeding our nation and sustaining livelihoods. To- day’s discussions are not mere conversations; they are seeds of change that, when planted and nurtured, will grow into pathways leading our farmers to sustainable success,” said Nneka. The dialogue session served as a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations, where all participants, including government representatives, private sector stakeholders, and experts, convened to explore and analyze the strategies and initiatives necessary to drive the smallholder farming sector forward.

It featured plenary sessions, breakout sessions, and fireside chats with renowned experts on topics focusing on “The Power of Collaboration: Climate Change and Agrifood System Partnership” and “Empowering Youths: Tech-Driven Agricultural Opportunities,” explored the myriad opportunities for youth in technology-driven agriculture; Small- holder Farmers and the Path to Sustainable Agriculture.