Bated Breath As Nigeria Ushers In 2026 With New Tax Regime

Despite pushback and fears of uncertainty, the Federal Government has assured of economic growth, equity and inclusive governance. ABDULWAHAB ISA captures the development

Background

All things being equal, a new tax system would usher Nigerian citizens into the New Year, 2026. The process leading to what is now referred to as the New Tax Act was birthed in 2024. On the heels of the new tax law, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu desirous of revamping the economy, rolled out a series of fiscal reform packages.

To administer his fiscal and tax reform policy, he constituted the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, a renowned first-class tax expert. He sent a Bill on the tax and fiscal reforms to the National Assembly.

The tax Bill went through the legislative mill and was eventually signed into law in June 26, 2025. The Act has January 1, 2026, as a take-off date. Essentially, the new Tax Act seeks to weed out the hitherto mushroom taxes across multiple layers of government, with a view to consolidating them into a unified tax system.

The new tax acts

The tax Acts; four in all; include the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), which combines various existing tax statutes into a single framework; The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA). The Act creates a unified system for tax assessment, collection, and enforcement across all levels of government.

There is also the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSA), which repeals the former FIRS Act and establishes the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) as the primary federal revenue collection agency, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act (JRBA).

This Act provides a structure for cooperation among federal, state, and local revenue authorities. It also establishes mechanisms for dispute resolution.

Advocacy

Taxation is a civil obligation to be fulfilled by every adult earning a living. In Nigeria, most adult citizens resent voluntary tax compliance due to trust and accountability deficit associated with it. Most Nigerians have the notion that tax proceeds are not accounted for. They presume it ends up in private accounts.

To correct this impression, Oyedele’s committee hit the ground running by engaging in advocacy to secure the buy-in of critical stakeholders.

The committee engaged extensively in advocacy and awareness campaigns, with various stakeholders, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society bodies, members of the academia, civil servant bodies, and market women.

The committee’s message at every engagement was sacrosanct and unambiguous: to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system and simplify it for easier administration. It also seeks to broaden the tax base without increasing taxes, to boost revenue without imposing new taxes.

The committee’s advocacy is focused on achieving a more efficient, transparent, and equitable fiscal framework for national development. Oyedele assured citizens that all existing taxes currently operating across states and local government councils—over 60 different taxes—would be consolidated, harmonised, and streamlined into a fewer trenches.

In the coming tax era, which formally became operational today (January 1, 2026), it promises to phase out multiple taxation. It will, in addition, simplify and ease compliance with taxes.

Outlines of the new Tax Act: Improvement on tax-GDP ratio

In the subsisting tax regime, Nigeria has one of the poorest tax-to-GDP ratios, at about six per cent. The new Tax Act, without increasing tax rates, seeks to increase Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio from about eight percent to at least 18 percent by tapping into the current tax gap rather than increasing existing rates.

Under the existing law, tax collections are conducted by multiple agencies. There is the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), and other agencies of government.

… streamlining of collection body

The new Tax Act seeks to simplify and streamline this. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is being replaced with a new, more autonomous Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). It will be the sole responsibility of the new NRS to coordinate all federal revenue collection and reduce administrative fragmentation.

Pro-masses based

Oyedele’s committee is delivering new hope for an efficient and accountable tax regime. However, he reiterated that the new Tax Act is pro-masses in execution.

It is tailored to protect the vulnerable by reducing the tax burden on lowincome earners and small businesses through targeted exemptions and reliefs. To ensure the rights of the vulnerable are not trampled upon, the Act establishes an Office of the Tax Ombudsman to address taxpayer complaints and ensure fairness.

… creates investment-friendly environment

The new Tax Act seeks to create an investmentfriendly environment by offering targeted incentives, reducing the corporate income tax rate over time, and ensuring that tax policies support productivity and job creation.

… more funds for states The new

Tax Act promises to be a huge cash-out for states. Clarifying some of the advantages to be reaped by states in the event of the tax law take-off, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Oyedele, said that under the new tax laws, state governments will, from 2026, retain 100 per cent of collections from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) as part of efforts to strengthen subnational revenues.

Oyedele gave the update during his keynote address at the recently launched 2025 State of States report. He explained that the new law also provides tax exemptions for state government bonds, a measure he said would help lower borrowing costs and stimulate fiscal sustainability.

According to him, 21 states currently depend on federal allocations for at least 70 percent of their revenues, underscoring that FAAC dependency has deepened in the past year. “States such as Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Anambra, and Edo continue to show relative fiscal resilience,” Oyedele said.

“However, the real test of progress lies in whether states can convert the current revenue windfalls into sustainable fiscal space and deploy resources judiciously to deliver shared prosperity.”

… increased allocation of VAT collections

He added that the new tax reforms would significantly increase states’ allocations from the Value Added Tax (VAT) pool beginning 2026, as one-third of what previously accrued to the federal government would now go to the states.

“From 2026, states will no longer share the Electronic Money Transfer Levy with the federal and local governments; it will belong entirely to them. In addition, state government bonds will be exempted from tax, helping to lower borrowing costs.

There are also other measures to help states build capacity and close existing tax gaps. “So, we have more reasons to be optimistic about subnational governments, but perhaps even more reasons to demand better performance,” he said.

… focus on productive investments

Oyedele also stressed the need for state governments to shift focus from recurrent spending to productive investments, lamenting that many states continue to prioritise overhead costs over critical investments in education, health, and infrastructure.

“States implemented only two-thirds of their education budgets, spending less than ₦7,000 per citizen. In health, it’s even worse, with implementation at just 62 per cent, amounting to ₦3,500 per citizen,” he said.

“This is the uncomfortable truth. Too many states are still prioritising recurrent expenditure and uncontrolled overheads over classrooms, clinics, and rural access roads.

No society can prosper when its people are unskilled and unhealthy,” he added. He further noted that states prioritising infrastructure, productivity, and human development tend to rise in the fiscal performance ranking, while those focused on wasteful spending continue to fall behind.

… human development on front burner

Despite fiscal expansion, he warned that poverty remains a major challenge, saying growth must become more inclusive. “To address this paradox in Nigeria’s development story, fiscal expansion must prioritise human development.

More revenue must translate into greater prosperity for the people. We need deeper revenue reforms and a rethink of fiscal federalism,” Oyedele said. He explained that although 85 per cent of the nation’s resources are assigned to sub-nationals under the Constitution, the challenge lies in optimising existing allocations and ensuring that spending translates into real value for citizens.

“States must harmonise taxes and streamline revenue collection processes. They should digitise collections and invest in the informal economy, not overtax vulnerable citizens. States should enact tax harmonisation laws to eliminate multiple levies like bicycle tax, TV and radio licenses, and wheelbarrow taxes,” he added.

Exemptions

The new Tax Act comes with many exemptions. For micro companies, it gives them a sort of breathing space. Small companies with annual turnovers below N100 million and total fixed assets not exceeding N250 million are to enjoy some reprieve.

It also reforms Personal Income Tax, exempting individuals earning N800, 000 or less annually and setting a top marginal rate of 25 per cent for high earners. A new 20 per cent rent deduction replaces the Consolidated Relief Allowance, capped at N500, 000. The corporate Capital Gains Tax rate increases from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. This has, however, been put on hold for now.

Essentially, individual gains are taxed at the applicable PIT rate, including gains from digital assets. A new four per cent Development Levy is imposed on companies’ assessable profits, replacing existing levies. A minimum Effective Tax Rate of 15 per cent applies to certain multinational entities and large Nigerian companies.

The VAT rate remains 7.5 per cent, with expanded input VAT recovery. The Pioneer Status Incentive is replaced by the Economic Development Incentive. Several familiar deductions remain available.

These include pension contributions to pension fund administrators, payments to the National Health Insurance Scheme, and National Housing Fund contributions. Interest on loans taken for owner-occupied houses qualifies as a deductible expense. Life insurance and annuity premiums remain deductible.

Rent relief is set at 20 per cent of annual rent, capped at N500, 000. These are the routine items that reduce taxable income for salaried workers and professionals. Administrative changes include the replacement of FIRS with the Nigeria Revenue Service and the establishment of the Joint Revenue Board to coordinate tax policy.

An independent Office of the Tax Ombudsman will handle taxpayer complaints. Mandatory e-invoicing and digital filing systems are introduced. Obtaining a Taxpayer Identification Number is mandatory for financial transactions, with penalties for non-compliance.

Gifts received by individuals are explicitly exempted from tax under the new framework. For workers who lose employment, compensation up to N50 million is tax-exempt.

Pension funds, pensions, and gratuities paid in line with the Pension Reform Act retain their exempt status. For retirees and those between jobs, this removes what would otherwise be a compounding financial shock.

Facts and assumptions

The new tax law has been given different interpretations and meanings depending on the backgrounds and perspectives of the people, leaving room for speculation. These interpretations have created anxieties and fears of the people, who made to believe that heavy taxes will be imposed on Nigerians in 2026.

In addressing some of these misconceptions and fears harboured by the people, Oyedele reaffirmed that everyone—individuals, SMEs, and large companies—will benefit from a reduced tax burden.

Oyedele gave assurance on his verified X handle recently, assuring Nigerians that: “Your taxes are coming down next year, not going up!” He expressed concern about individuals spreading misleading claims about the new tax reform laws coming into effect in January 2026.

This is as he restated among others: “You will pay less or no tax if you are in the bottom 98 percent of income earners. Food will cost less because VAT on food, education, and healthcare will be removed.

Small companies will pay zero per cent corporate tax and will be exempt from VAT. Large companies will pay lower corporate tax and will enjoy VAT credits on their costs. “In short: everyone—individuals, SMEs, and large companies—benefits from a reduced tax burden. “So, you wonder why some say ‘this is not the right time for tax reform.’

But why should we delay a reform that reduces the taxes Nigerians currently pay?” Oyedele faulted some of the false narratives, including claims of new taxes being introduced, false beliefs that government will debit bank accounts, that remittances and gifts will be taxed, that online earners are the target, and the false belief that inflation will worsen.

According to him; “Good news doesn’t trend; sensational misinformation does, often to the benefit of the creator but at the expense of their followers. Unfortunately, many people fall victims.

I recently met someone who refused to buy rights issues from his bank because he believed he would be charged 30 per cent Capital Gains Tax. In reality, he will be completely exempt—now he has lost money due to misinformation.”

… challenges of lack of tax education

He said Nigeria’s tax awareness was low, a situation that makes people vulnerable to misleading analysis. “The new laws did not introduce any new tax. Don’t let anyone scare you into believing otherwise. When they say new taxes are coming, ask them to mention one. If they say taxes will go up, ask them which tax and for whom,” Oyedele advised.

Pushback:

Veiled MoU between FIRS/French govt As the new tax regime begins, the law is grappling with unresolved bumps. One of them is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP), a France-based public finance authority.

The MoU, which FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zach Adedeji, said was meant to enhance tax efficiency and administrative collaboration on Nigeria’s part, has elicited divergent views. Some vocal voices have questioned the rationale behind the MoU.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), in a letter, queried the MoU, demanding transparent disclosure. Opposition political parties—the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—called for the full publication of the digital tax reform and revenue administration agreement signed between the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the French government.

The opposition parties warned that the secretive deal could compromise Nigeria’s data security and national sovereignty. A statement issued by ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, criticised the FIRS for failing to clarify what benefits France would derive from the deal and for proceeding without proper consultations with Nigerians.

Also, former Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the last Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, tasked the federal government to ensure full transparency and public accountability in reforms of Nigeria’s tax system, following reports of a tax cooperation MoU between Nigeria and France.

Gazetted Tax Acts

The second pushback is an allegation by a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulsamad Dasuki. He raised concerns about what he described as discrepancies between tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions subsequently gazetted and made available to the public.

Dasuki raised the issue during plenary, arguing that his legislative rights had been breached because the content of the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated and approved on the floor of the House. There were reports of subtle protests calling for a halt to the tax policy.

The Presidency has dismissed claims of discrepancies in the newly signed tax reform laws, saying the documents circulating in the media were not authentic. The furors generated by the alarm is still trending.

In response to the alarm raised by the lawmaker, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has set up a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies between the passed and gazetted versions of the laws.

In a conversation hosted recently by Channels Television to deepen discussion about the gazetted copies of the new tax laws, Oyedele said: “To be clear, this is not a legislative versus executive blame game, nor is it politics. It is a process and governance issue.

‘‘Tax policy affects citizens directly, being at the centre of the social contract, so it must be anchored in trust and facts, not fear or misinformation, which only creates uncertainty and further undermines confidence.

“The viral document claiming specific alterations to the tax laws and presented as the report of the committee set up to investigate the issue surfaced when the committee had not even met.

Rather than spreading misinformation, we should seize this moment to strengthen our processes, deepen accountability, and build a tax system that moves Nigeria forward.

‘‘Rejecting or stalling reform is not a neutral choice. It means preserving a broken system that over-taxes workers, hurts small businesses, sustains multiple and nuisance taxes, and distorts economic growth.”

Committee on Duty Call:

The federal government’s unwavering commitment to the new tax remains steadfast. It took a step further in this direction by inaugurating the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, headed by Mr. Joseph Tegbe.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, inaugurated the committee at his office in Abuja. Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to Nigeria’s President on Finance and the Economy, is the Secretary to the tax implementation committee.

Tegbe gave Nigerians assurance on behalf of his committee, vowing that it would not do anything disruptive or injurious to the economy.

Speaking with the media shortly after the committee’s inauguration, Tegbe said areas of concern raised would be addressed. “Let me say that it is extremely important to emphasise that the work ahead is huge and critical for our national progress.

The laws touch the foundations of tax administration, align federal and state interpretations, and improve ease of doing business. We want to reassure Nigerians and investors that implementation of this Act will be fair, transparent, and done with a human face,” he said.

“There have been concerns, and I will touch on them. There will be no surprises. Some of those areas of concern will be addressed. The systems we are building will respect legitimate expectations, reduce uncertainty, and protect the most vulnerable,” he assured. He said the committee was set up to ensure broad and meaningful consultation and collaboration.

According to him; “We want to ensure that all stakeholders are aware and have fair buy-in and ownership of whatever is implemented. So, we will meet widely with businesses, subnational governments, civil society groups, and professional bodies.”

Allaying fears and misgivings associated with the implementation of the new tax regime, especially regarding tampering with bank incomes, Tegbe dispelled such fears as unfounded. “The government has no business irresponsibly encroaching on personal bank accounts of citizens or residents in Nigeria.

Nigerians are not under probe or investigation. This is a humane government. Areas that need further clarification and resolution, including capital gains tax, will be addressed. As much as we are going ahead with January 1, there may be provisions we need to take a second look at,” he said.

Speaking on Capital Gains Tax (CGT), he said it is one area identified by the committee for review. “As you implement, you learn and refine. One of the areas identified is CGT. It almost crashed the stock market when some statements were made,’’ he disclosed.

Adding, ‘‘It took the intervention of the Minister of Finance for the market to bounce back. In the coming days, you may hear that some areas of the status quo will be maintained.”

Experts’ views

Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone, Dr Ilya Aliyu acknowledged doubts, fears, and misgivings trailing the new Tax Act, citing the agreement recently signed with France, which he said lacks disclosure. “Well, it depends on the government’s intentions. If the intention is to tap into technology as claimed, it may not be bad.

This is a globalised world. But the challenge is that people recall the President’s affiliation with France, fuelling fears of an unholy alliance,” he said.

“If you ask me, at this level, Nigeria has evolved in the tech space, especially fintech. Our fintech sector can be engaged to design solutions.

Going abroad sometimes creates fear. Nigerians are watching this tax with cautious optimism until operations kick off,” he added. Prof. Uche Collins Nwogwufu of the Economics Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, faulted the decision, aligning with those who describe the MoU with France as colonisation.

“Revealing any part of our fiscal system to foreign countries of unequal status amounts to surrendering sovereignty. Fiscal policy is the political economy of a nation. Nigerians were not consulted through the National Assembly. Such actions endanger development. We can do better ourselves if encouraged,” he said.

Endnote

For now, the implementation of the new tax law is being awaited with bated breath. Its take-off will hopefully signal a new era in the nation.