Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Oyo Corps Orientation Course Holds Tuesday – NYSC

The orientation course for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Oyo State for their one-year mandatory national service which spans from Thursday, February 15 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024, will be kick-started at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ogbakuta, Off Okeho Road, Iseyin by Governor Seyi Makinde.

A statement issued by the Assistant Director of the Press and Public Relations Unit for Oyo NYSC, Olatoye Christy stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the orientation exercise comes up on Tuesday at the same venue by 10:00 am.

According to the statement, Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to preside over the ceremony while the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the prospective Corps members.

According to Olaoye, “The Orientation Course is the first in the series of the NYSC Cardinal programmes. During this programme, prospective Corps members are equipped with the practical, social and leadership skills that will enable them to meet the challenges of the service year.

“They will also be subjected to paramilitary drills and receive lectures on topical national issues in order to make them amenable to national interest.

“The NURTW leadership is hereby enjoined to encourage their members to be nice to these prospective corps members and not exploit them. The security operatives are equally implored to ensure the manning of the road leading to Iseyin so as to be able to forestall any security breach”, the statement made available to Sunday Telegraph read.