BAT Picks Heads For West Africa

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has appointed Osose Aziba as head of legal and compliance and Buky Olukoga as head of human resources and inclusion for West and Central Africa.

With these additions, women now hold four positions in the company’s senior leadership team, including Odiri Erewa-Meggison, corporate and regulatory affairs director and Kikelomo Fisayo-Okusanya, head of marketing deployment.

The Managing Director of BAT West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, emphasised the company’s dedication to advancing women in leadership. He explained: “At BAT, we recognise that diverse leadership is not just about fairness.

It is about business excellence. Organisations that embrace inclusivity are more innovative, resilient and better positioned for sustainable success.

That is why we remain committed to strengthening gender diversity in leadership.” He noted that beyond appointments, BAT Nigeria had integrated gender diversity into its corporate strategy, ensuring that women thrive across all functions, including traditionally male-dominated sectors such as regulatory affairs, security, and commercial strategy.

