BAT Nigeria’s 20-Year $185M Investment Journey

British American Tobacco commenced its investment journey in Nigeria as a trading business, and partnerships culminated into a direct investment in setting up an over $185million world class factory over two decades ago in Ibadan, one of Africa’s largest cities. Over the years, BAT Nigeria has demonstrated its dedication to Nigeria by continuously expanding and upgrading its facilities.

The Ibadan factory, in particular, stands out as a symbol of the Company’s long-term commitment to the country. Equipped with modern technology and adhering to international standards, the factory has gone far beyond the production of tobacco products to a social and environmental champion, providing employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians and contributing its quota to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

In the areas of sustainable environmental practices, the factory achieved the Alliance for Water Stewardship Core certification in 2022, meeting all five core criteria for responsible water stewardship on a global scale. This accomplishment aligns with BAT’s sustainability priorities for 2025. In addition to the company’s significant contribution to job creation, providing about 350,000 direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, it has played a crucial role in both domestic and export operations.

In recognition of its impactful role in the export drive for the Nation, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) awarded the title of ‘Best Exporter to African Markets for the Year 2022’ to BAT Nigeria. This recognition acknowledged the Company’s exports to 14 (now 11) countries in West and Central Africa. Adhering to global standards, BAT Nigeria’s state of the art technology ensures efficiency, quality, and environmental sustainability.

In recognising the importance of environmental stewardship, the company has integrated sustainable and responsible practices into its operations, from responsibly sourcing raw materials to implementing waste reduction initiatives. The company’s investment has stimulated economic growth by contributing to Nigeria’s tax revenue.

Over the last 6 years, BAT Nigeria and its related operations have generated over N415 billion in taxes. The company’s adherence to ethical business practices and compliance with local regulations has further solidified its role as a responsible corporate citizen. British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) is also setting a strong example for responsible business practices.

Its commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its impressive achievements in this area. By transitioning from diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG) for power generation in 2022 and integrating solar power in 2023, BATN significantly reduced its greenhouse gas carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels by 28% with a target to be carbon neutral by 2030.