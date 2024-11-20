BAT Nigeria Driving Africa’s Sustainable Future Through Partnership With ESG Forum

Share

In Africa’s contemporary business landscape where environmental and social responsibility have become paramount, British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has emerged as a true trailblazer, redefining the ideals of corporate sustainability, and setting a new standard for businesses across the African continent.

Central to the company’s mission of A Better Tomorrow™ is the cultivation of partnerships with a diverse array of stakeholders, including government agencies, industry peers, and international development partners, to foster a sustainable future.

The recent 2024 ESG Forum, held on 6 November 2024, highlighted BAT Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability through its strategic partnership with the Private Sector ESG Forum.

This pioneering initiative unites leading companies from across Africa to collaboratively tackle the region’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

As an active participant in this influential platform, BAT Nigeria is utilizing its expertise and resources to shape the sustainability agenda, sharing best practices, and advocating for policy advancements that empower the private sector to drive sustainable development.

“Collaboration is the key to unlocking the full potential of corporate sustainability in Africa. By joining forces with like-minded organizations and aligning our efforts towards common goals, we can amplify our impact and inspire a wave of positive change that transcends individual company boundaries,” states Yarub Al-Bahrani, the Managing Director of BAT West & Central Africa at the ESG Forum themed: ‘The Carbon Market: Driving Investment for A Sustainable Africa.’

Through its strategic partnerships and industry-leading initiatives, BAT Nigeria is not only redefining the boundaries of corporate responsibility but also paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future for Africa with initiatives focus on carbon neutrality.

From an environmental perspective, the Company aims to achieve net zero Green House Gas emissions by 2050 and has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint through the installation of a solar power plant at its state-of-the-art factory in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This plant generates 3,800kwh daily, and 1,350,000kwh per year and contributes to a reduction in carbon emissions by approximately 600 tons annually. The factory has also maintained its track record of zero waste sent to landfill since 2020.

BAT Nigeria’s commitment to environmental stewardship extends far beyond its carbon reduction initiatives. The company has made significant investments in its water management infrastructure, including installing a state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Plant with a 30,000 m³ storage capacity.

This cutting-edge facility enables BAT Nigeria to recycle and reuse all effluent wastewater—a remarkable achievement that showcases its dedication to water conservation and responsible resource management.

In 2023 alone, BAT Nigeria’s Wastewater Treatment Plant recycled an impressive 17,388 m³ of water. Furthermore, BAT Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable water management has been recognized with prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification—a clear indication of its willingness to collaborate with industry peers and local authorities to address complex water challenges facing Nigeria.

Central to BAT’s purpose of A Better TomorrowTM is a profound commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The company’s steadfast dedication to sustainable development has not only transformed its operations but has also initiated a positive ripple effect throughout the region.

