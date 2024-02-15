BAT Marks 20 Years Of Manufacturing Excellence

British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Limited (BAT Nigeria) is celebrating two decades of its Ibadan factory’s exceptional value delivery to the Nigerian economy, the environment, and the communities it serves. Established in 2003, the Ibadan factory has been a cornerstone of BAT Nigeria’s operations in West and Central Africa, enabling exports to 11 countries in the West and Central Africa region and recently exporting to the United States of America, while consistently upholding the highest standards in safety and environmental sustainability.

“Two decades ago, we embarked on a journey to establish a world-class manufacturing facility in Nigeria, and today, we are proud to celebrate the Ibadan factory as a shining example of our commitment to excellence and sustainability in Nigeria,” said Yarub Al-Bahrani, Managing Director at BAT Nigeria and West and Central Africa.

“The Factory has played a pivotal role in our success, contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy, creating employment opportunities across the value chain, and promoting environmental stewardship”, he added. Beyond its commercial success, the BAT factory in Ibadan has also been a champion of environmental sustainability. The Factory has implemented a comprehensive environmental management system, incorporating stringent measures to reducing its carbon footprint. These efforts have resulted in significant reductions in energy consumption, water usage, and waste generation.

The Factory has gained recognition for its commitment to environmental sustainability, highlighted by its recent setup of a 1.4MWP grid-tied solar panel system scheduled to be unveiled on 6th of February 2024. In addition, its active advocacy for water stewardship has led to the attainment of various certifications, including the prestigious ‘Alliance for Water Stewardship’ (AWS) core certification.