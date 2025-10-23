BAT Ideological Group Unveils Handbook To Promote Tinubu’s Values

The Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style as a masterclass in effective governance, defined by courageous decision-making and an unwavering commitment to good governance for all Nigerians.

Speaking during the launch of the group’s handbook in Lagos, Atoyebi hailed Tinubu as an “enigma and an institution” whose leadership philosophy deserves study and emulation.

He highlighted some of the President’s key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, stabilization of foreign exchange, improved road infrastructure, prudent debt management, and the introduction of student loans, noting that these initiatives have placed Nigeria on the path of progress and exceeded public expectations.

According to Atoyebi, the BAT Ideological Group was established not only to support Tinubu’s administration and potential re-election bid but also to nurture a new generation of leaders who embody his principles of service, generosity, humility, and courage.

“The group is made up of highly respected individuals, professors, engineers, and medical doctors who are dedicated to promoting Tinubu’s values and ideologies across the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the group has coordinators in most states of the federation and has commenced sensitization campaigns to deepen public understanding of the President’s vision and philosophy of governance.

Atoyebi emphasized that the BAT Ideological Group is more than just a political support network, describing it as “a platform for anyone who claims to be a protégé of Tinubu to gain a true understanding of his values and principles.”

He added, “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that President Tinubu’s legacy endures long after his tenure. We want to raise as many young men and women who will reflect his spirit of leadership, generosity, humanity, and service.

“With our newly launched handbook, we are not only working toward his re-election but also toward building a generation of Nigerians who understand and live by his ideals. Tinubu is a man of courage, humility, progressive ideas, and a deep commitment to good governance. He has done so much already, and his reforms and policies continue to set the nation on the right path.”