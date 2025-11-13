BAT Ideological Group Meets NDPHC To Resolve Electricity Challenges In Kaduna Community

The BAT Ideological Group has called for urgent action to address the persistent power distribution challenges in Rigasa community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The appeal was made during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, at the company’s headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation included the group’s patron, Alhaji Tejumade Onirin, a long-time ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Kwara State Coordinator, Comrade Seun Ogunniyi Adato. They explained that the visit formed part of the group’s broader efforts to promote community development and foster peaceful reconciliation among stakeholders.

The leader of the BAT Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, said the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises improving citizens’ welfare and strengthening national development. He stressed that the group remains committed to bridging divides among party members, resolving conflicts, and supporting government initiatives.

In her response, Engr. Adighije commended the group for its proactive engagement and assured them that the NDPHC would treat the Rigasa power issue with urgency. She also expressed appreciation for the group’s support and was formally presented with a letter of induction as an ally of the BAT Ideological Group.

The delegation, which included 40 women representatives from Kaduna State, thanked the NDPHC management for its warm reception and commitment to addressing the community’s needs.

Comrade Atoyebi described the meeting as “fruitful and forward-looking,” reaffirming the group’s determination to advance initiatives that align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision.