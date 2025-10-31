BAT Group Seeks Inclusive Empowerment In APC

The Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to review the party’s reward system to ensure that loyal members are recognised and empowered for their contributions to the party’s achievements.

Atoyebi noted that party members who worked tirelessly to ensure the APC‘s victory through funding and campaigns should be compensated with appointments and empowerment opportunities.

The Convener stated this during the BAT Ideological group’s visit to the Lagos State APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, at the party’s secretariat.

He stressed that fairness and recognition are essential within the party, aligning with the remarks of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola.

He noted that President Tinubu’s philosophy has always been about raising people, citing examples of leaders he had empowered, including Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others.

Atoyebi stated that true progressive leadership means lifting others and multiplying capacity.

Atoyebi reiterated his call for inclusivity, saying that not everyone can be appointed, but everyone can be carried along.

He suggested that leaders should remember those who worked with them and supported them when given appointments or contracts, empowering team members with opportunities to start something meaningful.

The BAT Ideological Group is committed to the values of progressivism and inclusive empowerment.

Atoyebi outlined several initiatives planned for 2027 and beyond, including youth political debates, quizzes, street football, and other engagement activities, aimed at training and mentoring young people.

The group’s 2027 strategy is simple and people-driven, focusing on expanding grassroots reach, empowering youth, and promoting the ideology of progressivism.

Atoyebi expressed gratitude to the APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and the Lagos State Working Committee for their support, pledging the group’s commitment to ensuring President Tinubu’s legacy continues through leadership training, youth mobilisation, and inclusive empowerment.

He said: “Many of those who worked tirelessly for our victory are often not recognised, while those who did little or nothing are empowered. Some of our leaders, governors, senators, political appointees, and ministers have empowered outsiders instead of loyal party members. This is equal to empowering our enemies against our loyalists and supporters.”

Ojelabi, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Moshood Mayegun, noted that the party was ready to do everything within its powers to ensure Tinubu’s victory.

Ojelabi said, “Sincerely, we are overwhelmed by the number you mobilised. You have shown support for the party, and we are happy about it. We share the same vision of promoting the party and ensuring the success of APC in the 2027 elections and beyond.

“We deem it necessary to interact with you on how you want to come in and how you want to ensure the success of our party in 2027. This job is not a thing we can achieve alone; it requires synergy and purposeful collaboration to deliver Tinubu for a second term.”