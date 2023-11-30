Bastoni To Miss Napoli Clash Due To Injury

Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni will miss the much-anticipated clash against Napoli due to a calf injury.

The 24-year-old sustained a knock during his stay with the Italian national team in the last international break.

This saw him miss out on Italy’s last two Euro 2024 qualifiers in addition to Inter’s big clash with Juventus last weekend at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to reports in Milan Bastoni will sit out yet another crucial fixture as he won’t be able to shake off his injury in time for the clash against Napoli.

The Partenopei will host the Nerazzurri at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday night. Sadly for Simone Inzaghi, he will have to cope once again without the services of his key defender.

With the Atalanta youth product out of action, Inter will again resort to the experienced trio of Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi at the back.

The three veterans started in the back three against Juventus. In last night’s Champions League encounter versus Benfica, Yann Bisseck joined the defence while Darmian replaced Denzel Dumfries on the right wing.

The Beneamata also miss the services of French international defender Benjamin Pavard. The former Bayern Munich man won’t return before several weeks.

However, Bastoni’s condition remains less concerning than his teammate’s. The Italian defender could make his return to action when Inter host Udinese on December 9th.

This season, the former Parma man has made nine Serie A appearances and four in the Champions League thus far. He’s yet to make a goal contribution