Bassirou Diomaye Faye: Has Light Come To Africa?

A popular Yoruba aphorism, which has been rendered into a wave-making gospel song by Dunsin Oyekan holds that: “Imole de, okunkun parada”. This, translated into English Language means that when light comes, darkness takes flight. With the political development in Senegal, the West African country where 44-year old Bassirou Diomaye Faye won the presidential election and was sworn in as the President of Senegal on April 2, 2024, one is bound to ask: ‘Has light come to Africa?’ Reason: Africa, which natural endowments qualify as the richest continent on earth, has been held down under the shackles of neo-colonialism.

The truth is that the Western powers which colonised African countries were forced to grant the respective countries independence. At those crucial moments which looked like the renaissance of the continent, the colonialists not only cunningly foisted their proxies or stooges as leaders on respective African countries, the colonial masters also set up succession plans to ensure the perpetuation of leadership of respective African countries in the hands of their stooges who would prioritise colonial interests above that of the respective African countries.

That this neocolonial plan has been running successfully in African countries is evident in the fact that the continent has remained ironically poor and undeveloped; and except for the Faye miracle in Senegal, no prospective patriotic African leader is allowed easy access to power in any country. One can observe that in holding down respective African countries’ progress, the Western world is in a grand conspiracy where nothing else matters. For instance, the democratic, legal and creeds the West professes do not matter in the perpetuation of neo-colonialism in African countries, hence Western superpowers support and even perpetrate rigging of elections and other unconstitutional methods of taking over power once their stooges are the beneficiaries.

This has perpetually put the rich natural endowments of African countries perpetually under the control of the neocolonial masters who use them exclusively for their benefits to the chagrin of Africans who as victims of this criminality languish in penury. The pains of this criminal swap of fortunes has raised questions about the moral standing of Westerners and their sentiments on democracy, Christianity, the common good, etc. Consequently, many African thinkers now argue that Christianity, democracy, sovereignty and other socio-political concepts introduced by the colonialists constituted mere set induction or entry behaviour strategies designed to give the colonialists easy access to Africa and to hasten the prosecution of the criminal take over of Africa.

This rethink in Africa was why the military coups recently witnessed in Mali and Niger Republic were welcomed with fanfare by the ordinary citizens of the respective countries and many other people across the African continent who preferred patriotic and compassionate military juntas to malevolent pseudo democracies run by neocolonial puppets for the interests of their neocolonial masters to the chagrin of ordinary citizens. The improvements in the economies and quality of lives of the citizens of Mali and Niger Republic under the respective military administrations have given credence to the fact that those countries became actually independent on the days the military guys who had no ties with the colonial forces took over the reins of power in the respective countries.

The political development in Senegal where President Faye whose disgust for the French neocolonial grip on the management of the natural endowments of Senegal is unhidden fought through the neocolonial political hurdles to the presidency is interesting. The support of the masses for Faye was unprecedented and a pointer to the fact that Africans need real independence from the Western forces. Hence, his win of over 54% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election notwithstanding the huddles placed on his way by the neocolonial establishment in Senegal.

The pretentious interest of African leaders (most of whom are mere neocolonial puppets in their respective countries) in the emergence of President Faye should be a source of concern to him. The story of late President Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso is still fresh in the minds Africans. It is hoped that President Faye would work closely with the emerging new corps of organic African leaders like we have in Mali, Niger Republic and elsewhere to usher in independent and encumbrance-free management of the resources of African countries. The trend for exchanging Africa’s natural treasures for foreign bank notes should stop

That light has come; and it is expected to be escalated in order to drive away the darkness of neocolonialism and fortune swap in Africa once and for all

President Paul Kagame’s example in Rwanda or an improvement of it should be the model. Africa needs total economic and political freedom; and the time to give radical vent to it is now. It will not be wrong if leaders of organic administrations like what obtains in Rwanda, Senegal, Mali and Niger Republic drive it. Other African countries should join the drive for true economic and political independence of the African continent to enable the reversal of the fortune swap and reinvention of the greatness of Africa as divinely intended by God.

The development in the aforementioned countries of Africa is heartwarming; and like light, they should drive away the darkness of neo-colonialism and fortune swap from the continent in the interest of the ordinary peoples of Africa. The achievement of this new Africa project will depend on the commitment of those concerned as the neocolonial puppets of the Western powers are not expected to relent; and may come with reversal plans like they did in the time of Sankara. Africa needs the light of true economic and political independence. That light has come; and it is expected to be escalated in order to drive away the darkness of neo-colonialism and fortune swap in Africa once and for all.